Hong Kong’s Lam aborts annual policy speech amid protests

Pro-democracy politicians twice forced Hong Kong’s leader to stop delivering a speech laying out her policy objectives in chaotic scenes in the territory.

Carrie Lam’s inability to deliver her annual policy address marked a major climbdown for the embattled chief executive.

Mrs Lam had already started delivering the speech when chanting pro-democracy members forced an interruption.

She left the Legislative Council chamber and then came back a few minutes later to try again, only to be interrupted one more time.

At an impromptu news conference outside the chamber, the politicians then played a recording on a small loudspeaker that they said was the sound of police tear-gassing protesters and of protesters screaming.

“These are the voices of people screaming and they are just ordinary Hong Kong people,” said Tanya Chan. “Please, please, please Mrs Carrie Lam, don’t let us suffer any more.”

She and others called for Mrs Lam’s resignation.

“This is the only way that we can have a good future,” said Mrs Chan.

Mrs Lam had been bracing for trouble in the chamber as her government battles protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory since June. – AP