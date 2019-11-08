Hong Kong protests: Student dies after fall from parking garage

A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters has died.

The death comes amid five months of unrest and is expected to intensify anger in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority confirmed that Chow Tsz-lok (22) died early on Friday morning after suffering brain damage following a fall during protests on Sunday. Mr Chow, a computer science student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, was found injured early Monday morning in a car park in Tseung Kwan O in Kowloon, where he was believed to have fallen one story.

Although the cause of his fall has not been determined, his death is likely to deepen anger among youths against police, who have been accused of heavy-handed tactics since protests demanding democratic reforms started in June.

Police had fired multiple rounds of tear gas nearby, but security footage showed that police had not fired heavy rounds of tear gas in the car park before Chow fell. Television footage showed riot police firing tear gas at the building after objects were hurled down at the officers in the street when they chased off a mob.

Police did not rule out the possibility he was fleeing from tear gas but noted officials fired from a distance.

Police also denied claims that officials pushed the man down and had delayed emergency services.

There have been few fatalities amid the unrest, with previous reports of deaths by suicide and a man who fell to his death while hanging pro-democracy banners on a building. However, there had yet to be any deaths resulting from a clash between police and demonstrators.

At the University of Science and Technology, Mr Chow’s colleagues staged rallies this week and on Thursday disrupted a graduation ceremony.

The university president dabbed away tears as he announced Mr Chow’s death on Friday on the second day of the convocation, with the audience standing to observe a moment of silence.

Calls emerged online for memorial events to mourn Mr Chow in multiple locations, including at the garage in the suburb where he fell.

The protests were sparked by a now-shelved extradition Bill to mainland China that many sees as Beijing’s creeping interference on legal and other rights guaranteed to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned under Chinese rule in 1997.

The movement has since expanded to include other demands, including direct elections for the city’s leaders and an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.–Agencies