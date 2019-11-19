Hong Kong: protesters barricaded in ‘tense siege’ at university

More than 100 diehard protesters are still holed up in a tense siege in a Hong Kong university after many surrendered overnight, including more than 200 teenagers.

Police surrounding the Polytechnic University campus arrested hundreds of people who either gave themselves up or were caught trying to escape, in the most intense and prolonged stand-off since the pro-democracy, anti-government crisis began nearly six months ago.

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam said she had come to an overnight deal with education and religious leaders to evacuate the approximately 200 protesters barricaded in the university who were under 18 years of age.

Under the arrangement, once the teenagers gave themselves up they were photographed and their ID details were taken, but they were not immediately arrested. While they were allowed go home, she did not rule out prosecuting them at a later date.

“In general, everyone should face legal consequences … so we fully reserve the right to undertake investigations later,” she said.

Prison terms

All those over 18 years of age who gave themselves up, or who were caught escaping, were immediately arrested. Charged with “rioting”, they face prison terms of up to 10 years.

More than 400 have been arrested from the campus over the past day or so, police said.

Scores of medical evacuees were also taken out overnight and brought to hospital. Many were suffering from hypothermia after being drenched by water cannon, while others were wounded in clashes with police. They are all expected to be arrested in hospital.

Scores escaped overnight, some by abseiling down from a footbridge, others reportedly through a sewage network.

But the vast majority of the escape attempts were unsuccessful, with the university surrounded by a massive police presence.

After catching protesters, in several cases police continued to strike them with batons after they had been subdued. In one instance a policeman was seen stamping on the back of the head of a protester who was lying facing down and already had his hands behind his back.

From behind the police cordon, thousands of supporters expressed their horror.

“The police are brutal. They just smash them on the head even though they have surrendered already,” one young man said. “And this is how they behave when they know the media and so many people are here, and there are so many cameras. Imagine what they do in the cells.”

Police behaviour

A 40-year-old hotel receptionist called Judy, who lends first aid support to the protesters, said the police behaviour showed how things were changing in Hong Kong.

“People ask why are things different under Chinese rule. This is one example. The police used to be like our brothers, they were here to protect us. Now they beat us and abuse us,” she said. “They are behaving the way their Beijing bosses want them to behave. Just to control us. They have changed so much.”

She added that while almost 5,000 protesters have been arrested since the protests began in June, only one police officer has been suspended for misbehaviour relating to the protests since then.

Public opinion in Hong Kong has been shifting in relation to the protests with events developing rapidly, but a recent poll suggested that 83 per cent of people blame the government for the escalating violence, 71 per cent lay the blame with the police, while 43 per cent hold the protesters responsible.

Since the three-day university stand-off began, protesters fearing a bloody crackdown launched a concerted campaign to support those trapped by attacking the police cordon around the campus and several police stations in the vicinity. Major roads across the territory are blocked, the public transport system has been severely disrupted, schools are closed and offices and shops in affected areas are shuttered.

In legal developments, on Monday Hong Kong’s high court declared the anti-mask ban the government imposed in October unconstitutional. In a dramatic intervention several hours later, China’s top legislative body the National People’s Congress Standing Committee hit out at that decision saying only Beijing had the right to decide on issues of constitutionality.

Under the “one country, two systems” model used to govern Hong Kong since the British handover, the former colony has its own mini-constitution and judicial system, so the statement will be seen as a further encroachment by Beijing on Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms.

In the campus, comments from some of those still inside suggest they are intent on holding out.

“If we try to escape we will be caught and arrested. If we surrender we will be arrested. So we will stay,” one protester said on social media, calling on the government to tell the police to withdraw.

Just like the wider protester movement, “the situation is bleak, and one the protesters can never win”, said Judy, the hotel receptionist.

“We can never beat China. It has so much power. Of course, we will lose in the end,” she said. “But we have to show them we can still fight. We have to show them we can still say ‘no’ sometimes.”