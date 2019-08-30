Hong Kong protest called off as activists arrested in crackdown

Hong Kong police have made a series of high-profile arrests of activists and politicians, and organisers called off a weekend demonstration as a crackdown on dissent in the city widened.

Joshua Wong, the city’s best known pro-democracy activist and the face of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, was charged with three offences related to an alleged unlawful assembly outside police headquarters in June.

Agnes Chow, another leading figure in Mr Wong’s Demosisto political group, was also arrested and faces two unlawful assembly charges relating to the same event. Both were released on bail.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which has arranged a number of mass anti-government protests, cancelled a rally planned for Saturday after police refused to lift a ban on the demonstration.

The arrests came hours after the detention of Andy Chan, founder of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party, was charged with rioting and assaulting police in relation to a protest near the border with China in mid-July.

Two elected officials and the former head of a student union were also apprehended.

Hong Kong has been gripped by a series of increasingly violent protests since June, plunging the Asian financial hub into its worst political crisis for decades. The rallies, which have been organised largely online and do not have any public leaders, were sparked by the government’s push to pass an extradition law that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to China for the first time.

Airline staff warned

The demonstrations have piled pressure on companies in the city, as they come under scrutiny from Beijing for not dealing with staff who have participated in the protests.

Cathay Pacific replaced its chief executive and sacked staff after Beijing accused the airline of not doing enough to rein in employees who participated in the protests.

The airline this week warned staff that they could be fired if they participated in a general strike next week. “We expect all of our employees for work as normal over this period and will be monitoring attendance levels closely. Any breach of policy or regulatory requirements will be investigated and may lead to termination of employment,” it said in an email to employees.

Cathay said it complied with laws in all of the jurisdictions in which it operated, including mainland China and Hong Kong.

Retail data published on Friday revealed the sector was hit by the biggest slump in sales for more than three years, with sales falling 13 per cent by volume in July and 11.4 per cent by value compared a year before, according to Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Bureau.

The arrests come after Jimmy Sham, the leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, was attacked in a restaurant by two men wearing masks and wielding baseball bats and a knife. Max Chung Kin-ping, another activist who organised a protest against attacks on demonstrators by alleged gangsters, was beaten on the same day by four men carrying iron poles in a separate incident. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019