Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets at protesters opposing extradition law

Hong Kong police have used rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray, water hoses and bean-bag rounds to drive back protesters who have laid siege to government buildings to oppose a controversial extradition Bill.

Tens of thousands of protesters surrounded the Legislative Council from early morning, forcing the government to delay a session on the Bill that would allow suspects and fugitives be extradited to mainland China.

Commissioner of Hong Kong police Steven Lo said they had “no choice but to use force”, adding that protesters had used bricks and sharpened iron bars to attack police officers.

Labelling the protest “a riot”, he said, “We urge people not to do anything they will regret for the rest of their lives.”

Livestreamed reports from local television stations showed chaotic scenes as police with riot shields and demonstrators clashed. The clouds of tear gas were so thick they set off fire alarms in nearby buildings, and the gas was affecting people streets away from the government buildings. Some of the tear gas drifted into subway stations, panicking early-evening commuters.

Several protesters were dragged away by police.

Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters.

Protesters use barriers to build barricades during a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photograph: Jerome Favre/EPA.

Earlier in the week Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam announced she was determined to put the Bill to the lawmakers again on Wednesday, despite an estimated million people taking to the streets on Sunday in one of the biggest protests since Britain handed the global financial hub back to China in 1997.

Phone threats

The chief executive’s office announced on Tuesday that threatening phone calls had been made to several staff members, demanding that Ms Lam resign and quash the Bill or her family would be burnt to death within 24 hours. Similar threats were made to the secretary for justice Teresa Cheng. Police said they were taking the threats seriously.

The proposed legislation has become a lightning rod for concerns that China is determined to erode freedoms and curtail any dissent in Hong Kong. Under the “one-country, two-systems” framework, Hong Kong citizens were guaranteed the right to retain the British legal and political systems for 50 years after the handover, but there is widespread belief in the territory that China has reneged on that deal and that the situation is deteriorating.

Amid the violent scenes, the government announced it would be postponing the session to discuss the amendment and a new date has not yet been announced.

China’s foreign ministry has denied rumours the People’s Liberation Army will be deployed to clear the streets. The garrison is very close to the government buildings, and on the wall someone has daubed in paint: “Anti-extradition to China. Fight evil law.”