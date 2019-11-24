Hong Kong local elections draw record numbers of voters

A record number of Hong Kongers turned out to vote in local elections on Sunday, a key gauge of public opinion after six months of often violent anti-government protests that have wracked the city.

More than 2.94 million people voted, or roughly 71.2 per cent of the electorate, doubling the previous highest turnout of 1.47 million in a city that has become increasingly polarised as the crisis shows no sign of abating.

Results will be announced early on Monday morning Hong Kong-time, officials said.

Although the district councils are the lowest rung of the financial hub’s political ladder, long queues snaked down streets and around blocks from early morning, with many voters waiting for hours to cast their ballots.

The district elections are the only fully democratic opportunity for the city’s voters, as half of the seats in the legislative council are reserved for representatives of business and industry groups, and the chief executive is appointed by a 1,200-strong committee dominated by pro-Beijing electors.

Councillors handle local issues such as sanitation, public transport and the managing of amenities, but dominating discussions ahead of Sunday’s vote was the government’s handling of the recent crisis and the protesters’ increasingly violent approach.

Dissatisfaction levels with the government have more than doubled to 80 per cent since demonstrators first took to the streets in June. Many members of the public appear to empathise with the protest’s key demands of meaningful elections and an investigation into police brutality, but there is criticism in some quarters about the tactics adopted.

‘Destroying Hong Kong’

In recent weeks, protesters paralysed key road and rail arteries in the city, occupied universities and used petrol bombs, bricks and occasionally bows and arrows and home-made catapults to attack police, who deployed water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets in return.

“You are destroying Hong Kong. You are a disgrace. You are ruining this city,” one young woman surnamed Mok shouted at pro-democracy candidate Samuel Lai as he canvassed on Sunday near the Yuen Long polling station.

“Their violent activities are going to be the end of Hong Kong,” she said. “And they will force Beijing to react. Of course, they will have to react. And then we will have fewer freedoms than before.”

A ballot box is emptied at a polling station in Hong Kong as anti-government protests continue into their sixth month. Photograph: Billy HC Kwok/Getty

Candy Lau, a 22-year-old student from the Polytechnic University, where dozens of protesters are still holding out in a week-long siege, said the escalating violence was precisely the reason voters should support the pro-democracy camp.

“There was no violence for the first few months of the protests. The police regularly attacked the unarmed protesters and nothing was ever done about it. The government ignored us even when we had two million peaceful people on the streets,” she said.

Democracy ‘needed’

“You cannot blame the violence without looking at the root cause. The government and the police caused the violence. That’s why we need democracy.”

Last month, authorities banned prominent activist Joshua Wong from contesting the election, claiming that his call for self-determination for Hong Kong amounted to a move for independence and was unconstitutional.

Campaigning has been marred by violence, with many candidates assaulted in recent weeks, including a hammer attack, a stabbing, and one candidate having his ear bitten off. Campaign offices have been frequently vandalised.

The election weekend was Hong Kong’s most peaceful in six months, as protesters urged supporters to stay calm for a few days and not give authorities any reason to postpone the vote. No major disturbances were reported across the city on Sunday.

While it was peaceful, the scars of recent battles were plain to see – vivid reminders to those in queues of the febrile times they were voting in. In the polling station in Tuen Mun’s town hall, for example, the building resembled a war bunker, with doors and windows replaced by sheets of reinforced steel. Information screens were smashed, pillars and a footbridge outside were scorched black, tiling had been ripped up, and a nearby mural showed a policeman firing a gun at a protester, blood splattered on the umbrella he was using for protection.