Hong Kong leader bans protesters from wearing masks

Hong Kong’s leader has banned protesters from wearing masks to conceal their identities as the government hardens its stance against long-running pro-democracy demonstrations.

Chief executive Carrie Lam has used sweeping security legislation which has not been invoked since Hong Kong riots in 1967, allowing her to bypass the city’s legislature.

The move marks a dramatic toughening in her response to the most serious crisis to affect the hub for international trade and business since the territory reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Ms Lam said the decision will come into force Saturday, adding: “We must stop the violence.”

