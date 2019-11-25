Hong Kong elections: landslide victory for pro-democracy parties

Hong Kong voters have delivered an astounding rebuke to the government and their handling of the on-going protests, presenting the pro-democracy camp with an unprecedented landslide victory in local elections.

Pro-democracy parties have so far won 76.1 per cent of the historic poll, with pro-Beijing candidates taking only 12.8 per cent.

By lunchtime on Monday in Hong Kong, with only nine seats still to be called, pro-democracy candidates had won 344 seats, pro-establishment parties had 58, with independents on 42.

More than 2.94 million people turned out to vote, a record-breaking 71 per cent, and more than double the previous high.

Monday’s results stood in stark contrast to the last election four years ago, when pro-government candidates won 68 per cent of the seats, compared with 28 per cent for pro-democracy lawmakers.

As early results rolled in, a group of teary-eyed, pro-democracy supporters outside a polling station in Mong Kok sang Glory to Hong Kong, the protest movement’s adopted anthem that has provided the soundtrack to the street protests in recent months.

“The voters have absolutely condemned [chief executive] Carrie Lam’s government,” said Camilla Ng, a campaigner for pro-democracy candidates. “They have brought legitimacy to our six months of protest. They are demanding the government listens to our core demands.”

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive. Photograph: The New York Times

Triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition Bill, the protesters are demanding the government stop characterising the protests as ‘riots’, and they are calling for an amnesty for the 6,000 protesters arrested to date.

They also want an independent commission to look into cases of alleged police brutality, and a fully democratic system introduced to elect members of the legislative council and the chief executive.

In the run-up to the vote the government condemned the protesters and the pro-democratic faction in the face of escalating violence, saying a “silent majority” in Hong Kong supported the government, were repulsed by the protests and wanted a return to peace and stability.

“This proves there is no so-called silent majority. Whether they are silent and at home, or noisy and on the streets, this election proves the huge majority of Hong Kong people reject the Chinese dictatorship. We do not want that system for Hong Kong, and we want a government that stands up for us in that fight against them,” said Edmund Tong, a 32-year-old insurance broker.

It is all just so emotional. So truly unbelievable

At the Star Ferry terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui, there were whelps of joy during the Monday morning commute as the latest results were shouted out.

Strangers hugged as the full extent of the staggering victory became apparent. Although the district councils only handle local matters, the elections were seen as a referendum on support either for the protest movement or the government’s handling of it.

“It is all just so emotional. So truly unbelievable,” 28-year-old Linda Yip said, an office worker in the financial district. “I don’t know how I can work today. I really don’t think I can.”

The election passed off peacefully, as protesters came out to vote wearing anything but their trademark black. In online messages ahead of the poll, supporters were urged to not wear face-makes or black clothing, and to refrain from protesting or causing any disruptions while the vote was going on, for fear officials might call off the poll.

Ms Lam, the city’s leader, thanked the electorate for their peaceful participation in the process, and said her government would listen to the voters.

Many people are of the view “the results reflect residents’ dissatisfaction with current social issues and structural problems,” she said.

“The government will definitely listen humbly and reflect on the people’s opinion.”

In a first order of business, pro-democracy councillors said they would march to Polytechnic University on Monday afternoon to try to secure the release of the small number of protesters who are still holed up in the campus that has been surrounded by police for the past eight days.

More than 1,000 people have left the university since the siege began. While an unknown number escaped, more than 700 were arrested and about 300 minors had their details taken down for possible future legal action.