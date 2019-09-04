Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam set to withdraw extradition Bill

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is set to withdraw the controversial extradition Bill that sparked three months of fierce protests in the Asian financial hub, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The Bill was spearheaded by Ms Lam and would have allowed criminal suspects to be transferred to mainland China for the first time. Its introduction triggered weeks of demonstrations that have plunged the city into its worst political crisis since the handover from British to Chinese sovereignty two decades ago.

Ms Lam had previously suspended the Bill and pronounced it “dead”, but protesters have continued to demand its full withdrawal. She will meet pro-Beijing lawmakers this afternoon, according to two people familiar with the matter, where it is believed she will announce the decision.

Hong Kong stocks gained sharply on Wednesday afternoon following local media reports of her decision, with the Hang Seng index surging as much as 4 per cent and heading for its best day since November.

Hong Kong has been governed under the “one country, two systems” framework since the 1997 handover, under which it has operated with a high degree of autonomy and a separate legal system to the mainland. But many Hong Kongers have become increasingly anxious about the gradual erosion of those freedoms.

The demonstrations have evolved to include demands for an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality and universal suffrage in the Chinese territory.

The city’s economy has been hit by the protests, with a drop in consumer confidence and a sharp fall in tourism. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019