High-risk operation begins to recover bodies after New Zealand eruption

A New Zealand military team undertaking a high-risk operation to recover the bodies of eight people killed in a volcanic eruption this week has landed on White Island, local police said on Friday.

The volcanic White Island, located about 50km off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island, is still spewing steam and is “highly volatile”, experts have said, adding that it could erupt again at any time following the fatal eruption on Monday.

The team’s helicopters set off from the mainland just after 5am on Friday local time, despite the serious risk of the volcano erupting again.

John Tims, the national operations commander, said the operation had started after a prayer was held at sea.

“This morning a blessing was held at sea with representatives of the families of the victims of the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption,” Mr Tims said. “The family representatives are returning to the mainland and the operation to recover the eight bodies on the island has commenced.”

Shortly after dawn about 100 members of the local Bay of Plenty community gathered on the shorefront to sing songs and offer karakia (prayers) for the rescuers’ safe return. Some said they had taken the day off work and intended to remain in place until everyone was back.

“It’s like being here is going to help guide them safely home . . . just in a spiritual way,” said Dee-Danya Hale-Riddiford (30).

“I feel like staying here all day. I have a very, very good feeling that [the recovery operation] is going to be successful. As long as they thought it was safe to go this morning, everything’s going to go well.”

But the risks for the operation remained real, with the research institute GNS Science saying there was a 50-60 per cent chance of another eruption within 24 hours and that the volcano remained “highly volatile”.

Retrieval plan

GNS volcanologists were stationed on the mainland to provide the military with real-time data from the volcano, which might give at least a few minutes warning if an eruption was imminent.

Families of victims supported the police’s retrieval plan, said Mike Clements, the deputy police commissioner. Plans were in place for the families to be as close to the retrieval mission as possible.

Police know where six of the eight bodies are located, but two are still unaccounted for. Eight specialist military personnel were planning to land on the island and travel the 15 minutes or so to where most of the bodies were located: about 300m from the crater, within 200sq m, in small clusters.

Mr Clements said the risks had not passed, but police had decided they had to act, as the chance of another eruption destroying the bodies forever was too great.

Mr Clements said he had no knowledge of a similar mission being carried out anywhere in the world, but the planning team has taken extensive international advice.

“A lot has to go right for us to make this work. There is no zero-risk option in regard to the plan but we have carefully considered it . . . Fingers crossed,” he said.

Geoff Kilgour, GNS volcanologist, wished the retrieval team the best of luck, echoing a sentiment shared around the country. “Even after considerable planning, there is still uncertainty. We’ll play our role as best as we can. Kia Kaha everyone,” Mr Kilgour tweeted. – Guardian/Reuters