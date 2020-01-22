Fears of pandemic grow as coronavirus spreads beyond China

Authorities in China and beyond stepped up efforts to control an outbreak of a new flu-like coronavirus on Wednesday as suspicion grew that the virus crossed to humans from animals.

The death toll has risen to nine with 440 confirmed cases and China has discouraged public gatherings in Hubei province, where the virus emerged last month, and tightened containment measures in hospitals.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was due to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak constituted a global health emergency.

The virus has spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei, to Beijing, Shanghai, Macau, Hong Kong, and beyond to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The Chinese government has provided updates on the number of cases in an effort to head off panic, as hundreds of millions of people prepare to travel at home and abroad for Lunar New Year celebrations starting this week.

“The rise in the mobility of the public has objectively increased the risk of the epidemic spreading and the difficulty of prevention and control,” National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin told reporters.

There was evidence that the virus was being spread through “respiratory transmission”, Ms Li said. And, the director-general of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, said virus was adapting and mutating, underscoring the challenges for health authorities.

Irish authorities said the risk from importation of the virus into the EU “is deemed to be low at this time”.

However, the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said “there is much more to learn” about how the virus spreads and the severity of illnesses it causes.

“Access to the full genetic sequence of (this coronavirus) will help identify infections with this virus going forward,” according to the HPSC. “More cases may be identified in the coming days, including more in countries outside China. Given what has occurred previously with MERS and SARS, it’s possible that some limited person-to-person spread will occur.”

Ireland recorded just one case of SARS during the 2003 international outbreak, in a patient who had returned from south-east Asia. The new virus identified in Wuhan is closely related to SARS.

Isolation

Some 2,197 people who came into contact with infected people were being kept in isolation, while 765 have been released from observation.

“There has been a big change in the number of cases, which is related to our deepening understanding of the disease, improving diagnostic methods and optimising the distribution of diagnostic kits,” Li said.

Symptoms of the virus, which can cause pneumonia, include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. There is no vaccine for the virus, which can be passed from person to person. Fifteen medical personnel are among those infected in China.

Fears of a pandemic similar to an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) that started in China and killed nearly 800 people in 2002-2003 have roiled global markets, with aviation and luxury goods stocks hit particularly hard and the Chinese yuan tumbling.

Companies across China, from Foxconn to Huawei Technologies and HSBC Holdings, were warning staff to avoid Wuhan and handing out masks.

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, said he was advising employees not to visit China over the holiday.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said new cases of the coronavirus would appear as China stepped up monitoring.

Ms Li said there was no evidence of “super-spreaders” capable of disseminating the virus more widely, as happened during the Sars outbreak.

Health authorities are still trying to determine the origin of the virus, which officials say came from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally. SARS was believed to have crossed to humans from civet cats sold for food in China.

Animal source

The WHO says an animal source appears most likely to be the primary source of this outbreak.

Taiwan on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, a woman returning from Wuhan.

The island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, called on China to share “correct” information about the virus and for the WHO not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons.

Taiwan is not a member of the WHO due to the objection of China, which considers the island a Chinese province with no right to participate in international organisations unless it accepts it is part of China.

Like Australia, Taiwan warned citizens to avoid Wuhan, while banning tour groups from the city.

Airports around the world have stepped up screening of travellers from China.

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed its first case of pneumonia linked to the coronavirus and tightened body-temperature screening measures in casinos and around the city.

A first case of the virus emerged in nearby Hong Kong on Wednesday, media reported. The patient arrived in Hong Kong via high-speed railway from the mainland and had been quarantined, media said.

The WHO has issued the public health emergency of international concern declaration on four previous occasions.

Swine flu:

The first declaration was in April 2009, with H1N1, or swine flu, spreading around the world and killing more than 200,000 people.

Britain recorded 214 deaths, while 20 people died from swine flu in Ireland.

Initially travellers returning from Mexico, where the virus originated, were met by authorities at the airport and hygiene measures were recommended by the Health Protection Agency.

Polio:

Increased wild polio numbers in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria led to an emergency being declared in May 2014, a remarkable step given that the disease was thought to have been almost eradicated.

There have been no domestic cases of polio in the UK since 1982.

Ebola:

The deadly disease broke out in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, with an emergency declared from August 2014 to March 2016. Almost 30,000 people were infected and more than 11,000 died.

The UK made a significant contribution after the outbreak by working with the Wellcome Trust on an experimental vaccine which the European Medicines Agency approved to treat Ebola in November last year.

A vaccination programme is under way in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu province.

A second emergency was declared, after months of hesitation, last July after it was confirmed that Ebola had spread to Goma, the capital of North Kivu, where DRC’s international airport is located.

The government said at the time that the Britain was “providing expertise and support” to help the WHO “in a very insecure region”.

Zika:

The life-threatening virus was first identified in a monkey in Uganda in 1975.

Its spread by mosquitoes in the Americas led the WHO to declare it an emergency from February to November 2016.

The first emergency from a mosquito-borne disease is thought to have been responsible for 2,000 possible cases of birth defects and 29 infant deaths in Brazil. - Reuters/AP