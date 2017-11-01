Eighteen killed and 100 injured in Indian power plant explosion

An explosion at an Indian coal-fired power plant operated by state-run NTPC Ltd on Wednesday killed 18 people and injured up to 100 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in one of the country’s most deadly industrial accidents in recent times.

Among those injured, 22 with severe burn injuries were sent to the state capital Lucknow for treatment, while 15 were in another hospital within the district, Uttar Pradesh police said on a verified Twitter account.

“Total number of casualties could go up once the blades of the boiler are cut,” the state’s police said, adding that 18 people had been confirmed dead by the district administration.

The 1,550 megawatt (MW) plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to the company’s website, and employs 870 people.

“Ash had piled up in the furnace beneath the boiler, which then led to building up of pressure resulting in the explosion,” Anand Kumar, a senior state police official said in a video posted on Twitter.

Three units with a combined capacity of 630 MW were continuing to operate, while a 500 MW unit that was hit by the explosion has been shut down.

The boiler where the explosion happened has been in operation since around April this year, NTPC said.

India’s largest power producer said there was a “sudden abnormal sound” at a unit in the plant in the town of Unchahar around 3.30pm, and flue gases and steam “escaped” during the incident.

About 90-100 people were injured, said Arvind Kumar, Uttar Pradesh’s most senior official handling law and order. – Reuters