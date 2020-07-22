Documents burned as US orders China to close Houston consulate

The US has ordered China to shut its consulate in Houston on concerns over the protection of American intellectual property, ratcheting up tensions between the world’s two most powerful nations

Beijing immediately condemned the move and warned it would retaliate unless the US rethought its decision.

“We have directed the closure of PRC Consulate General Houston in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information,” the US State Department said.

The US did not immediately elaborate on its reasons for the move. But the request to close the consulate was made after the US Department of Justice on Tuesday unsealed an indictment charging two Chinese hackers with targeting American companies conducting coronavirus research.

The sudden escalation in tensions knocked China’s currency. The renminbi fell 0.4 per cent in mainland China trade and by almost 0.6 per cent offshore where it is allowed to fluctuate more freely. Both the onshore and offshore rates climbed back above 7 per the US dollar, a key level closely watched by analysts.

The US State Department said: “The United States will not tolerate the PRC’s violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC’s unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behaviour.”

Burning documents

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said the decision to close the consulate “in a limited time is an unprecedented escalation”.

“It seriously violates international law and basic norms of international relations,” added Mr Wang, according to Chinese state media.

Earlier on Wednesday, videos and local media reports from Houston showed what appeared to be consulate staff burning documents.

“The US asked China to close Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours,” wrote Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of state-owned tabloid Global Times on Twitter. “This is a crazy move.”

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell two per cent immediately following the news. China’s CSI 300 of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares surrendered most of its gains after earlier rallying as much as 2.1 per cent.

Other global asset markets also came under modest selling pressure. Europe’s equities benchmark the Stoxx 600 index was down 1 per cent in morning dealings, with futures tracking Wall Street’s S&P 500 down 0.6 per cent.

Beijing warned it would make “a timely and necessary response” if the US did not reconsider.

Beijing also alleged that the US had in recent months repeatedly opened its diplomatic pouches, which are used to send items confidentially between overseas missions and home countries without customs inspections. It said the US had also seized China’s official work items.

“For a period of time, the US government has continuously shifted blame and responsibility, stigmatising China,” said Mr Wang.

Relations between Beijing and Washington have fallen to their lowest ebb in generations, with the two sides clashing over Hong Kong, the trade war and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The US senator overseeing foreign policy also told the Financial Times that he was pushing to give Washington more tools to curb controversial Chinese trade practices, including sanctions for intellectual property violations. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020