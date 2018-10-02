Death toll from Indonesian earthquake up to 1,234

The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has risen to 1,234, from 844, the national disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres, which swept ashore at the small city of Palu, on the west coast of Sulawesi.

Rescuers have yet to reach many affected areas leading to fears the death toll could rise again.

