Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases as 475 more die in Italy

China has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province, officials said.

Wuhan had previously reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its healthcare system.

The country’s health ministry said early on Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.

Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing centre Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far north-east.

China has only just begun loosening strict travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.

The country has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

‘Chinese virus’

Earlier, US president Donald Trump invoked the Defence Production Act of 1950 to steer industrial output and overcome shortages of face masks, ventilators and other supplies as hospitals braced for an expected onslaught of cases.

The invocation came as Republican Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida announced that he was the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus. Other members of Congress have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results.

Prior to invoking the emergency measure, Mr Trump insisted that calling Covid-19 the “Chinese virus” would not put Asian Americans at risk of retaliation, despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination.

Since coronavirus infections started appearing in the United States in January, Asian Americans have shared stories ranging from minor aggression to blatant attacks from people blaming them for the pandemic, which has killed more than 130 people in the United States.

Even before cities began shutting down all restaurants to stop the spread of the virus, Chinese restaurant owners were already experiencing steep declines in business because of racial stigma.

Asked why he keeps calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” when scientists say the disease does not respect borders and is not caused by ethnicity, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that he does not consider it a racist remark.

“It’s not racist at all,” Mr Trump said, adding that he calls it the “Chinese virus” because he wants to be accurate.

He indicated his terminology was a warranted pushback to Chinese officials who have been suggesting the US military might have introduced the virus to Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first reported in late 2019.

“China had tried to say at one point — maybe they stopped now — that it was caused by American soldiers,” Mr Trump said. “That can’t happen. It’s not going to happen, not as long as I’m president. It comes from China.”

Number of cases

Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has passed 200,000. The Johns Hopkins Centre for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cases, with 8,006 deaths, and 82,032 patients listed as recovered.

Cases and deaths outside China are overtaking those in the country where the coronavirus outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 164 countries.

Desperate travellers in cars and trucks were choking European borders on Wednesday, creating traffic jams up to 17 miles long as they try to get home before borders shut or to deliver critical supplies to help nations cope with the coronavirus.

The death toll in Italy has surged in the last 24 hours by 475 to 2,978, an increase of 19 per cent, the biggest jump in numerical terms since the contagion came to light in the country last month, Italian officials said on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 35,713 from a previous 31,506, up 13.35 per cent, the Civil Protection Agency said. Of those originally infected, 4,025 had fully recovered, compared with 2,941 the day before. Some 2,257 people were in intensive care against a previous figure of 2,060.

Italy’s prime minister said the coronavirus was causing a “socio-economic tsunami” as European leaders agreed to seal off external borders.

France also reported a spike in deaths – rising by 89, or 51 per cent, to a total of 264 in 24 hours. – AP/Reuters