Coronavirus: Three Irish people to be evacuated from Wuhan

Three Irish citizens who have been under lockdown for the past week in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak will be evacuated out of Wuhan early on Friday on a flight arranged by the British government for its nationals.

The flight was originally supposed to leave on Thursday but there were delays obtaining final permission from the Chinese authorities.

The plane, with approximately 200 passengers on board, is scheduled to depart at 5am on Friday local time and fly to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The evacuees will then be taken by bus to a National Health Service facility in north-west Britain for a 14-day quarantine period, sources said.

Passengers have been told to meet at a muster point six hours before the scheduled departure time “for an initial health screening by the Chinese authorities and an initial registration check”.

The flight was delayed as there were discussions as to whether the Beijing authorities would permit family members who were Chinese nationals, or who held dual nationality, to join the evacuation.

After some “top level negotiations” British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on Thursday: “We are pleased to have confirmation from the Chinese authorities that the evacuation flight from Wuhan airport to the UK can depart at 5am local time on Friday, the 31st of January.”

An advance notice sent by the British government to those planning to board the plane said in bold lettering: “We cannot guarantee that dual nationals will be allowed to travel.”

Chinese nationals will not be permitted on the rescheduled flight, sources said.

A British embassy official said they would be pressing the Chinese government to allow all spouses and family members to leave on future flights, regardless of their nationality.

The three Irish nationals who are leaving on the flight do not have Chinese family members, it is understood.

The Irish embassy in Beijing held a meeting with British and other European counterparts early in the week to discuss coordinated evacuation options.

There are at least another eight Irish citizens currently in Hubei province, most of whom have Chinese spouses or partners, who are opting to stay in the area for now.

The coronavirus death toll now had reached 170 by Thursday afternoon, with another 7,700 cases confirmed.