Coronavirus: Thousands kept on board Italian cruise ship amid coronavirus scare

Some 6,000 people are being kept on board an Italian cruise ship as tests are carried out on a passenger from Macau to see if she has coronavirus, a spokesman for the Costa Crociere cruise company said on Thursday.

The 54-year-old woman arrived with her partner in Italy on January 25th and boarded the ship, the Costa Smeralda, in the port of Savona that same day. She subsequently came down with a fever and flu-like symptoms, and both herself and her partner have been placed in an isolation unit about the ship, Costa Crociere said in a statement.

The liner has visited Marseilles in France, and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week before docking on Thursday at Civitavecchia, north of Rome.

No one was being allowed off the ship while medical checks were carried out to see if the pair had the potentially deadly coronavirus, the company spokesman said.

He said it might take “a few hours” before the situation became clearer.

Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte said the government was ready to take further steps if necessary, but did not elaborate. “We’re not concerned, but we are absolutely vigilant and cautious in facing this prospect,” he told reporters during a trip to Bulgaria.

Spread

On Thursday, the death toll rose 170 people and spread to more than 8,100 people globally.

The number of cases has surpassed the total from the 2002-2003 Sars epidemic. in a fast-spreading health crisis forecast to deal a heavy blow to the world’s second-largest economy.

The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome also came from China, killing about 800 people and costing the global economy an estimated $33 billion, or 0.1 per cent of world GDP, in 2003.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said its Emergency Committee would reconvene behind closed doors on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the new virus from China now constitutes a global emergency.

“In the last few days the progress of the virus especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva, naming Germany, Vietnam and Japan.

“Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak.”

British Airways suspended all flights to and from mainland China on Wednesday after the British foreign office warned against “all but essential travel”.

Indonesia’s Lion Air and South Korea’s Air Seoul have also cut all services to China, while several other carriers, including United Airlines and Cathay Pacific, have drastically reduced their flight schedules.

German carrier Lufthansa cancelled all flights to China as health authorities confirmed the country’s first four cases of the coronavirus in Germany, all employees at a Bavarian car parts firm.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also updated its travel advice on Wednesday to Irish citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China.

The Irish ambassador to China, Eoin O’Leary, advised the Irish community there of the travel warning in an email on Wednesday.

“We also advise that if you are thinking of leaving China, it would be better to do so sooner than later,” he said.

“We are doing this primarily in case there are further restrictions on travel to, from or within China by the Chinese or other authorities.”

People wait in a queue and gather outside outside a pharmacy selling masks in Hong Kong on January 30th, 2020, as a preventative measure after a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Photograph: Dale de la Rey/Getty Images

Quarantine

Plans to isolate hundreds of evacuated foreigners varied between countries.

Australia, South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand will quarantine all evacuees regardless of whether they showed symptoms for at least two weeks, while the United States and Japan were planning voluntary isolation for shorter periods.

Singapore’s foreign ministry said it was returning 92 Singaporeans from Wuhan on Thursday. All returning passengers, and foreign ministry staff accompanying them, will either be taken to hospital or quarantined for 14 days.

Nearly 200 Americans, mostly US diplomats and their families, airlifted from Wuhan on Wednesday will remain isolated at a US military base in California for at least 72 hours of medical evaluation, public health officials said.

A second flight with Japanese evacuees from Wuhan landed in Japan on Thursday with nine people showing symptoms of fever or coughing, broadcaster NHK reported. The first flight landed on Wednesday and at least one more is expected in coming days.

Three Japanese people who returned on the first flight on Wednesday were confirmed to be infected with the virus, said the health ministry, two of the three had not shown any symptoms.

Chinese National Health Commission minister Ma Xiaowei on Sunday said the virus was infectious during incubation, which was not the case with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars), another coronavirus that emerged from China and killed about 800 people in 2002-2003. –Additional reporting: Reuters