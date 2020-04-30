Coronavirus: Spain’s daily death toll falls to lowest tally in nearly six weeks

At least 227,644 people have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 3,193,961 confirmed infection shave been recorded worldwide. The following is a round-up of the latest devleopments around the world.

Europe

The number of fatalities related to the novel coronavirus recorded overnight in Spain fell to 268, the lowest tally in nearly six weeks, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday. The overall death toll rose to 24,543 on Thursday up from 24,275 on the previous day, the ministry said. The number of cases registered in the country rose to 213,435 from 212,917 the day before. Spain has the world’s second-most extensive outbreak of the pandemic after the US, but after a steady decline in the number of new infections and deaths the government has started to shift its focus toward reigniting the ailing economy. Spain’s economy shrunk by its biggest amount on record, 5.2 per cent, in the first three months of 2020 due to the crippling impact of the coronavirus crisis, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 323 on Wednesday, against 382 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 2,086, broadly stable from 2,091. Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet approved a decree covering use of personal data for a virus tracking app the government has said it hopes to release within the coming weeks. Users will get “clear, transparent” indications of how their personal data will be employed before activating the app, to be called Immuni.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany rose the most in four days as the government considers further steps to ease restrictions on daily life.

Cases in Germany have risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. According to the tally, 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday. Berlin has announced plans to step up Covid-19 testing of all nursing home residents amid uproar over a suggestion that healthcare resources are being wasted on at-risk, elderly Germans.

Britain plans to test a randomly chosen group of 100,000 people for Covid-19 as part of its efforts to understand infection rates better before loosening restrictions on the public, its health ministry said on Thursday. The tests to see if people are currently infected with the respiratory disease, led by London’s Imperial College and polling company Ipsos MORI, follow a separate testing programme announced last week by the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics. A total of 26,097 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community in the UK after contracting Covid-19.

Asia

South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247, while 9,059 have been discharged. Of the total, 1,065 were imported cases, where more than 90 per cent were Koreans, according to a KCDC statement. The health authorities also concluded no local transmission occurred from a parliamentary election this month, where authorities took safety measures, including requiring voters to wear masks and plastic gloves when casting ballots. A clinical expert panel on Wednesday also concluded that recovered coronavirus patients who later test positive for the virus again were not “reactivated” or reinfected, but were false positives.The head of the committee said the false positives were due to technical limits of PCR testing. The country has so far reported 292 such cases. After grappling with the first major outbreak outside China, South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control without major disruptions with a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.

China reported four new coronavirus cases for April 29th, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed. All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier.

Thailand on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, taking its tally to 2,954 cases while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January. New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for four consecutive days.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he will consult with infectious disease experts on whether to extend a national state of emergency to contain coronavirus infections, as other nations begin to reopen from strict lockdowns. Mr Abe declared the nationwide state of emergency on April 16th to last through May 6th, and local media said the declaration will likely be extended for another month. The measures rely on persuasion for citizens to stay home and businesses to close as the country’s laws do not provide for an enforceable lockdown. There remain worrying signs that Japan’s low testing regime has undercounted many coronavirus cases. Japan has performed 1.3 coronavirus tests per 1,000 people, compared with 12 in South Korea and 18 in the United States, according to figures compiled by Our World in Data. Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections on Wednesday. Nationwide there have been 13,929 cases and 415 deaths, according to the health ministry, still far lower figures seen in the United States and Europe.

Americas

US coronavirus deaths topped 60,000 on Wednesday - eclipsing the number of American lives lost during the Vietnam war - and the outbreak will soon be deadlier than any influenza season since 1967, according to a Reuters tally.The governor of Florida, among the last to lock down his state against the US coronavirus outbreak, announced on Wednesday he would permit a limited economic reopening next week while leaving restraints intact for the dense greater-Miami area. Under the reopening plan in Florida, where Covid-19 has killed over 1,200 people, Governor Ron DeSantis said retail merchants and restaurants could open on Monday, with indoor patronage limited to 25 per cent of capacity. Eateries may also reopen outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing, and medical practices can resume elective surgeries and procedures. But movie theaters, bars and fitness clubs will remain shuttered for the time being, he said. The governor left existing restrictions in place across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties - the three most highly populated in the state.

In Brazil, Manaus was the first city to run out of intensive care units, but officials warned that several other cities are close behind as the country registered a record 6,276 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Brazil’s health ministry reported 449 related deaths in the prior 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,466 out of 78,162 confirmed cases. Brazilian right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the gravity of the virus, calling it a “little cold,” came under new criticism for his remarks on the soaring deaths. “So what? I’m sorry, but what do you want me to do?” Bolsonaro told reporters on Tuesday, saying he could not “work miracles.” The accelerating death rate in Brazil is the most concerning of all emerging-market nations, Deutsche Bank analysts told clients in a note on Wednesday.

Africa

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa surged past the 5,000 mark on Thursday after it saw the largest single-day jump to date, health ministry figures showed. A total of 354 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 5,350, and the number of fatalities spiked by 10 to 103.

Middle East

Yemen reported multiple coronavirus infections and deaths linked to the disease for the first time on Wednesday and an official in the southern port of Aden said the number of cases was very likely to increase in the coming days. The United Nations has said it fears the novel coronavirus could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care after Yemen announced its first Covid-19 case in the southern Hadhramout province on April 10th. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthi group ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led alliance to intervene in March 2015. The war has shattered health and sanitation systems and authorities lack testing capabilities. Health workers say the virus could spread rapidly in a country where 24 million people - 80 per cent of the population - rely on aid, and 10 million are at risk of famine. Disease is rife.–Reuters, PA, Guardian