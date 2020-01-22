Coronavirus: Public health emergency expected to be declared

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to declare a public health emergency of international concern in response to the coronavirus outbreak which appears to have originated in eastern China.

The death toll from the new flu-like illness in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases. Authorities have stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in Hubei province.

Another 2,197 people who came into contact with infected people were isolated, with 765 so far released, China’s National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin told reporters, adding that there was already evidence that the virus was being spread through “respiratory transmission”.

“Recently there has been a big change in the number of cases, which is related to our deepening our understanding of the disease, improving diagnostic methods and optimising the distribution of diagnostic kits.”

As China vowed to tighten containment measures in hospitals, the WHO was due to hold an emergency meeting to determine whether the outbreak of the coronavirus constitutes a global health emergency.

The virus, originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Macau, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Public panic

The Chinese government has been providing daily updates on the number of cases in an effort to head off public panic, as millions of people prepare to travel domestically and abroad for the country’s Lunar New Year celebrations starting this week.

“At present, during the Lunar New Year, the rise in the mobility of the public has objectively increased the risk of the epidemic spreading and the difficulty of prevention and control,” Ms Li warned, noting that the mutation of the virus could also bring further risks.

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday that he was advising company employees not to visit China over the coming Lunar New Year holiday, amid concerns over the virus.

Fears of a pandemic similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) outbreak that started in China and killed nearly 800 people in 2002-2003 have roiled global markets, with aviation and luxury goods stocks hit particularly hard and the Chinese yuan tumbling.

On Tuesday the death toll stood at six with about 300 confirmed cases.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said new cases of the coronavirus would appear as China stepped up monitoring.

Ms Li said there was as yet no evidence of “super-spreaders” capable of disseminating the virus more widely, as happened during the Sars outbreak.

Symptoms

Fifteen medical personnel are among those infected in China. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. The viral infection can cause pneumonia and be passed from person to person.

Though the origin of the virus has yet to be identified, the WHO said the primary source was probably animal. Chinese officials have linked the outbreak to Wuhan’s seafood market.

The new virus was adapting and mutating, underscoring the challenges for health authorities in controlling the outbreak, Gao Fu, the director-general of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news briefing.

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen called on China on Wednesday to share “correct” information about a new coronavirus and for the WHO not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons.

Taiwan is not a member of the WHO due to the objection of China, which considers the island a Chinese province with no right to participate in international organisations unless it accepts it is part of China.

The WHO has issued the public health emergency of international concern declaration on four previous occasions.

Swine flu:

The first declaration was in April 2009, with H1N1, or swine flu, spreading around the world and killing more than 200,000 people.

Britain recorded 214 deaths, while 20 people died from swine flu in Ireland.

Initially travellers returning from Mexico, where the virus originated, were met by authorities at the airport and hygiene measures were recommended.

Polio:

Increased wild polio numbers in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria led to an emergency being declared in May 2014, a remarkable step given that the disease was thought to have been almost eradicated.

Ebola:

The deadly disease broke out in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, with an emergency declared from August 2014 to March 2016. Almost 30,000 people were infected and more than 11,000 died.

The UK made a significant contribution after the outbreak by working with the Wellcome Trust on an experimental vaccine which the European Medicines Agency approved to treat Ebola in November last year.

A vaccination programme is under way in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu province.

A second emergency was declared, after months of hesitation, last July after it was confirmed that Ebola had spread to Goma, the capital of North Kivu, where DRC’s international airport is located.

Zika:

The life-threatening virus was first identified in a monkey in Uganda in 1975.

Its spread by mosquitoes in the Americas led the WHO to declare it an emergency from February to November 2016.

The first emergency from a mosquito-borne disease is thought to have been responsible for 2,000 possible cases of birth defects and 29 infant deaths in Brazil. - Reuters/AP