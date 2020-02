Coronavirus officially named Covid-19 as death toll exceeds 1,000 in mainland China

The new coronavirus has been officially named as Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. This stands for coronavirus disease 2019, a press conference held in Geneva was told.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the press conference a name was decided that “did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease”.

He said: “Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising.

“It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.”

The coronavirus which caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak is known as Sars-CoV, while the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus was called Mers-CoV.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added: “It’s important to have a name for this disease that everybody uses.

“Both for scientific purposes, and also to avoid a number of different stigmatising or other forms of confusing names.”

The development came after health authorities announced that the death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus outbreak passed 1,000 people.

The daily number of deaths from the virus has also topped 100 for the first time as the contagion continues to spread.

Though more offices and stores in China have reopened after the extended Lunar New Year break, many people appear to be staying at home.

Watching closely

Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether workers’ returning to cities and business resuming after the break worsens the spread of the virus.

Another 108 deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, China’s National Health Commission said in a daily update.

That increased the total to 1,016 deaths, well beyond the toll taken by the 2002-2003 outbreak of Sars, which comes from the same family of coronaviruses as the current deadly pathogen.

Newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been cured and released from hospital.

The updates come as health authorities confirm one of the hundreds of people recently evacuated from China to US military bases has the virus, with the person joining 13 confirmed cases across the US.

The outbreak’s persistence is dimming optimism that the near-quarantine of about 60 million people in China and other disease-control measures might be working.

The UK, meanwhile, declared the virus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and said it would forcibly detain infected people if necessary.

France tested scores of children and their parents after five British tourists contracted the virus at a ski resort in the country.

Onward transmission

The director general of the WHO said the agency is still unable to predict where the outbreak is heading but that he believes there is still an opportunity to contain it.

“In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China,” he said.

“The detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but for now, it’s only a spark.”

The Beijing city government told residential compounds in the capital to close their gates, check visitors for fever and record their identities.

The government also warned people to strictly abide by regulations requiring wearing of masks in public and to avoid group activities.

More than 440 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Of those, 135 are from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering testing all of the 3,711 passengers and crew remaining on board the Diamond Princess, which would require them to remain aboard until results were available. – PA