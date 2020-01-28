Coronavirus death toll reaches 106

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 106, China’s National Health Commission has said.

Authorities reported 25 deaths on Tuesday, with all but one in Hubei province where the virus is believed to have originated.

The number of total cases has now reached more than 4,500.

China has locked down cities across the province, isolating some 50 million people in a sweeping anti-disease effort.

The US Consulate in Wuhan, where authorities cut off most access last Wednesday in an effort to contain the disease, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the city.

A number of other governments including Japan, France and Mongolia are also preparing evacuations.

China had expanded its already sweeping disease-control efforts by extending the end of this week’s Lunar New Year holiday, the country’s busiest travel season, by three days to Sunday to keep the public at home and reduce the risk infection will spread.

Non-essential travel

US health officials expanded their recommendation for people to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China, rather than just Wuhan and other areas most affected by the outbreak.

Tests for students, including English proficiency, which are needed to apply to foreign universities have also been cancelled.

Public schools and universities have been ordered to postpone reopening following the Lunar New Year holiday until further notice.

China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new virus, most in Wuhan, while more than 40 cases have been confirmed elsewhere in the world.

Almost all involve Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan.

Meanwhile, preparations are under way to evacuate Irish citizens trapped in the Chinese region at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was exploring options, “including commercial options”, for assisting Irish citizens to leave Hubei province, “if required”.

However, the offer poses a dilemma for those in the stricken city as their Chinese partners would be left behind and anyone leaving would face another period under quarantine once they got out of the affected area. – AP