Coronavirus: China reports no new domestic cases as Australia closes borders

China has recorded no new domestic cases of Covid-19, with no new cases at all in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province, officials said.

Wuhan had previously reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its healthcare system.

The country’s health ministry said early on Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.

Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing centre Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far north-east.

China has only just begun loosening strict travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.

The country has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

Barnier

In Europe, The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has tested positive for coronavirus and his team are following instructions, the Frenchman announced in a video message on social media on Thursday.

“Each one of us has a role to play for all, to win this collective battle, this war against the virus,” Barnier said.

Russia has recorded its first death from coronavirus as numbers have more than doubled in Russia over the last week, but the country has still shown surprisingly few infections, with 147 confirmed cases as of Wednesday evening.

Starting from next week, all schools will be closed. The government has repeatedly urged Russians to stay home and limit all contacts.

Australia is banning incoming passengers who are not citizens, permanent residents or direct family members of residents. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 80 per cent of cases of coronavirus detected in Australia have been people infected overseas or by direct contact with someone who had been infected overseas. Overseas arrivals are currently expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Zealand is closing its border to people who are not citizens or residents from Friday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had become increasingly concerned that visitors to New Zealand have not been properly isolating themselves for 14 days as required. There are a few exceptions, including children and partners of residents.

US president Donald Trump invoked the Defence Production Act of 1950 to steer industrial output and overcome shortages of face masks, ventilators and other supplies as hospitals braced for an expected onslaught of cases.

The invocation came as Republican Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida announced that he was the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus. Other members of Congress have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results.

Number of cases

Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has passed 200,000. The Johns Hopkins Centre for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cases, with 8,006 deaths, and 82,032 patients listed as recovered.

Cases and deaths outside China are overtaking those in the country where the coronavirus outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 164 countries.

Desperate travellers in cars and trucks were choking European borders on Wednesday, creating traffic jams up to 17 miles long as they try to get home before borders shut or to deliver critical supplies to help nations cope with the coronavirus.

The death toll in Italy has surged in the last 24 hours by 475 to 2,978, an increase of 19 per cent, the biggest jump in numerical terms since the contagion came to light in the country last month, Italian officials said on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 35,713 from a previous 31,506, up 13.35 per cent, the Civil Protection Agency said. Of those originally infected, 4,025 had fully recovered, compared with 2,941 the day before. Some 2,257 people were in intensive care against a previous figure of 2,060.

Italy’s prime minister said the coronavirus was causing a “socio-economic tsunami” as European leaders agreed to seal off external borders.

France also reported a spike in deaths – rising by 89, or 51 per cent, to a total of 264 in 24 hours. – AP/Reuters