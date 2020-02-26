Coronavirus: British government calls for calm after eight schools closed

The British government has sought to calm fears over the spread of the coronavirus after at least eight schools closed and a US firm in London sent its 300 staff home after one of its directors was suspected of contracting the virus. Health secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that the government was taking all necessary measures to minimise the risk to the public.

“We have put in place enhanced monitoring measures at UK airports, and health information is available at all international airports, ports and international train stations. We have established a supported isolation facility at Heathrow to cater for international passengers who are tested, and to maximise infection control and free up NHS resources,” he said.

7,132 people in the UK have been tested for the virus with 13 people testing positive, of whom eight have now been discharged from hospital.

Mr Hancock said more cases were likely and the government has published guidance for schools, employers, first responders and the travel industry on how to handle suspected cases. But he cautioned against a premature or excessive response to fears about the virus, particularly in schools.

“If anyone has been in contact with a suspected case in a childcare or an educational setting, no special measures are required while test results are awaited. There is no need to close the school or send other students or staff home. Once the results arrive, those who test negative will be advised individually about returning to education. In most cases, closure of the childcare or education setting will be unnecessary, but this will be a local decision based on various factors, including professional advice,” he said.

About 160 British holidaymakers at a hotel in Tenerife have been told they will have to remain there under quarantine for two weeks. Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow is in self-isolation in Britain after returning from Iran, where 12 people have died after contracting the virus. BBC Radio 4 Today presenter Nick Robinson has said he is also in self-isolation at home after returning from a trip to Vietnam and Cambodia.

Germany

Germany said on Wednesday that it was heading for a coronavirus epidemic and could no longer trace all cases, as the number of new infections inside China – the source of the outbreak – was for the first time overtaken by those elsewhere.

World View podcast

Asia reported hundreds of new cases, Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection and the new disease – Covid-19 – also hit Pakistan, Greece and Algeria.

Travelers wear face masks after in Paris at Gare de Lyon railway station. Photograph: Laura Stevens/Bloomberg.

US health authorities, managing 59 cases so far, have said a global pandemic is likely, but President Donald Trump accused two cable TV channels that frequently criticise him of “doing everything possible to make [the coronavirus] look as bad as possible, including panicking markets”.

The disease is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

While radical quarantining measures have helped to slow the rate of transmission in China, elsewhere it is accelerating.

Germany, which has around 20 cases, said it was already impossible to trace all chains of infection, and health minister Jens Spahn urged regional authorities, hospitals and employers to review their pandemic planning.

“Large numbers of people have had contact with the patients, and that is a big change to the 16 patients we had until now where the chain could be traced back to the origin in China,” he said.

A second person infected with the coronavirus died in France on Wednesday, the country’s health authorities said.

In a televised statement, senior health director Jerome Salomon said a 60-year-old French man in a very serious condition was tested at Paris’ Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital late on Tuesday.

Italy and Greece

In Italy, the number of cases nationwide jumped by almost 100 in a day to more than 400, while the death toll rose to 12 since last Friday.

A Greek woman who recently returned home from northern Italy became Greece’s first coronavirus case and is being closely monitored, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said China had reported 411 new cases on Tuesday – against the 427 logged in 37 other countries. However, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised diplomats in Geneva on Wednesday against speaking of a pandemic.

“Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralysing systems,” he said. “It may also signal that we can no longer contain the virus, which is not true.” – Additional reporting Reuters