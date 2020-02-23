Coronavirus: Austria stops all train services with Italy to contain spread

Austria has stopped all train services with Italy to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus, tabloid OE24.at said on its website on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Austria denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

“Tonight a train on its way from Venice to Munich was stopped at the Austrian border,” the interior ministry said.

The Italian State Railways had informed Austrian train operator OBB that there were two people with fever symptoms on the train, the ministry’s statement said.

The train was now waiting at the Brenner Pass on Italian territory. “The further procedure is currently being discussed together with the Italian authorities.”

It is unclear when the train will be able to continue on its journey, an OBB spokesman said.

Austria’s interior minister Karl Nehammer said earlier on Sunday that a coronavirus task force will meet on Monday to discuss whether to introduce border controls with Italy.

Such border controls could be established within an hour, said general Franz Lang, who is responsible for public security.

There have been 181 suspected coronavirus cases in Austria, with none confirmed, according to the interior minister.

The train was being held at Brenner Pass close to the Austria-Italy border on Sunday night. Map: Datawrapper

Irish citizens

Also on Sunday, four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13.

The four have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres.

They had been among a group of 30 British nationals and two Irish citizens who arrived at a quarantine block at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside on Saturday.

Earlier this month, two people with shared Irish-German citizenship tested positive for the virus on the same ship and were being treated in hospital in Japan.

England’s chief medical officer said the virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had been held for more than two weeks off the coast of Japan.

Prof Chris Whitty said: “Four further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13.

“The virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the patients are being transferred from Arrowe Park to specialist NHS infection centres.”

The British department of health said a “full infectious disease risk assessment” was done before Saturday’s repatriation flight and that no-one who boarded the plane had displayed any symptoms of the virus.

Any more passengers who test positive will immediately be taken into specialist NHS care, the department said.

It added that “appropriate arrangements” are in place at Arrowe Park, including strict separation of passengers from staff and from each other.

An ambulance and police are seen as coaches containing Diamond Princess ship evacuees arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, England on Saturday. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty

International spread

Earlier on Sunday, international concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew with sharp rises in infections in three countries – South Korea, Italy and Iran.

South Korea went on high alert after the number of infections surged over 600 with six deaths.

A third person infected died in Italy on Sunday, a regional official said, as the government struggles to contain an outbreak of the illness in the north of the country with more than 150 cases reported.

Lombardy regional councillor Giulio Gallera told reporters the victim was an elderly woman from the town of Crema, east of Milan, who was also suffering from cancer. Two other elderly patients in northern Italy have died over the past 48 hours.

Iran has reported 43 cases, with eight deaths.

In China, which has seen the vast majority of cases, authorities reported 648 new infections – higher than a day earlier – but only 18 were outside of Hubei province, the lowest number outside the epicentre since authorities began publishing data a month ago and locked down large parts of the country.

President Xi Jinping said that while measures to deal with the virus had been effective, the battle to contain it was still at a crucial stage. State run television urged people to avoid complacency, drawing attention to people gathering in public areas and tourist spots without wearing masks.

The virus has killed 2,442 people in China, which has reported 76,936 cases, and has slammed the brakes on the world’s second largest economy. It has spread to some 26 other countries and territories, with a death toll of around two dozen, according to a Reuters tally.

It has been fatal in 2 per cent of reported cases, with the elderly and ill the most vulnerable, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which said on Saturday it was worried by the detection of infections without a clear link to China.

Security guards stand at a gate of the Daikoku pier cruise terminal, where the Diamond Princess cruise ship has been docked since February 19th in Yokohama, Japan on Friday. Photograph: Franck Robichon/EPA

South Korean alert

South Korea’s president said the government had raised the disease alert to the highest level, allowing authorities to send extra resources to Daegu city and Cheongdo county, which were designated “special care zones” on Friday.

Health officials reported 169 new infections, bringing the total to 602, having doubled from Friday to Saturday.

More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeastern city of Daegu after a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” who attended services there tested positive for the virus last week. The woman had no recent record of overseas travel.

The raised alert level also enables the government to forcibly prevent public activities and order the temporary closure of schools, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said, although the government gave no immediate details on what steps could be taken.

Concern about the reach and rapid spread of the coronavirus also grew in Europe and the Middle East.

In Italy, schools and universities were closed and some soccer matches postponed in the affected northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, the country’s industrial heartland.

Almost a dozen towns in Lombardy and Veneto with a combined population of some 50,000 have effectively been placed under quarantine, with locals urged to stay home and special permission needed to enter or leave the designated areas.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Turkey imposed travel and immigration restrictions on Iran, while Oman on Sunday urged its citizens to steer clear of countries with high infection rates and said arrivals from those nations would be quarantined.

The WHO says the virus is severe or critical in only a fifth of infected patients, and mild in the rest, but the potential economic impact of the disease was prominent at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Riyadh.

The International Monetary Fund chief said China’s 2020 growth would likely be lower at 5.6 per cent, down 0.4 percentage points from its January outlook, with 0.1 percentage points shaved from global growth.

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in a local market in Daegu, South Korea on Sunday. Photograph: Im Hwa-young/Yonhap via AP

Pressure on Japan

In Japan, where the government is facing growing questions about whether it is doing enough to counter the virus, authorities had confirmed 773 cases on Sunday, most of them from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe instructed government agencies to urgently prepare medical provisions and draft a comprehensive plan to curb the spread.

A third passenger from the virus-infected ship, a Japanese man in his 80s, died on Sunday, authorities said.

In South Korea, Catholic churches in Daegu and Gwangju have suspended mass and other gatherings, while churches elsewhere saw declines in attendance on Sunday, especially among the elderly.

“If the situation gets worse, I think we’ll need to take more measures. Currently, we’re limiting personal gatherings within the church except for Mass,” said Song Gi-young (53), wearing a face mask at church.

Heo Young-moo (88) expressed frustration.

“Devotees shouldn’t go to any risky places . . . Hasn’t it become so widespread because those people didn’t get checked?,” he asked.

In China, the cities of Beijing, Zhejiang, Sichuan had no new infections on February 22nd for the first time since the outbreak was detected. There were signs of street life in Shanghai, with some cafes serving take-out food and families wearing masks walking their dogs.

Analysts have been closely watching out for any signs of a secondary wave of infections as transport restrictions are eased and many migrant workers return to factories and offices. Business activity is only gradually returning to normal after widespread disruption. – Reuters/PA