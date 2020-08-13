Coronavirus: Auckland outbreak grows to 17 cases

The latest outbreak of coronavirus in New Zealand’s largest city has grown to 17 cases as officials said the number is likely to increase.

A lockdown in Auckland, designed to extinguish the outbreak, could be extended well beyond an initial three days.

It was a change from Sunday, when the south Pacific nation of 5 million marked 100 days without any cases of local transmission.

For most people life had long returned to normal as they sat down in packed sports stadiums and restaurants or went to school without the fear of getting infected.

The only cases for months had been a handful of returning travellers who have been quarantined at the border.

But earlier this week, health workers discovered four infections in one Auckland household and the source of the outbreak continues to stump officials.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said genome testing has not yet matched the new cluster with any infections that have been caught at the border, although the testing has indicated the strain of the virus may have come from Australia or the UK.

Auckland was moved to alert level 3 on Wednesday, meaning that non-essential workers are required to stay home and bars, restaurants and most businesses are shut.

The rest of the country has moved to Level 2, requiring social distancing.

The government is due to make a decision on Friday on whether to extend Auckland’s lockdown, which seems increasingly likely given the new cases.

The good news for health officials about the latest 13 cases is that they could all be linked through work and family to the initial four cases, meaning there is no evidence yet of a wider community outbreak.

Officials said they tested just over 6,000 people on Wednesday.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the outbreak was a reminder of the trickiness of the virus and how easily it can spread.

She said: “As with our first outbreak, we do have an expectation that things will get worse before they get better.

“Modelling suggests that we will still see more positive cases. At this stage, though, it’s heartening to see them in one cluster.”

Mr Bloomfield said he expected that, sooner or later, the new cases would be linked to somebody who had arrived in the country with an infection or a worker at a quarantine facility, airport or maritime port.

“At the moment we haven’t established a direct connection,” he said.

“But as we find each case and do that thorough interview and investigation, that will help.”