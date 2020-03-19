Coronavirus: 50 new infections per hour in Iran, says ministry

Coronavirus is killing one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, as the death toll in the Middle East’s worst-affected country climbed to 1,284.

“Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran,” Kianush Jahanpur tweeted.

Iran’s deputy health minister Alireza Raisi said the total number of infections had reached 18,407 in the Islamic republic.

The government has ordered the closure of schools and universities and banned sports, cultural and religious gatherings. Iran has also closed four holy Shia shrines.

The virus has also dampened Iran’s celebrations for the Nowruz New Year that begin on Friday. Authorities have urged people to stay home and avoid travelling during the holiday period to help contain the spread.

“With 149 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,284. Unfortunately we had 1,046 new cases of infection since yesterday,” Mr Raisi said on state television.

Nuclear energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV on Thursday that Iran would not mark its annual day celebrating its nuclear programme next month because of the outbreak.

China

Meanwhile, China has recorded no new domestic cases of Covid-19, with no new cases at all in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province, officials said.

Wuhan had previously reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its healthcare system.

The country’s health ministry said early on Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.

Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing centre Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far north-east.

China has only just begun loosening strict travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.

The country has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

Barnier

In Europe, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has tested positive for coronavirus and his team are following instructions, the Frenchman announced in a video message on social media on Thursday.

“Each one of us has a role to play for all, to win this collective battle, this war against the virus,” Barnier said.

Russia has recorded its first death from coronavirus as numbers have more than doubled in Russia over the last week, but the country has still shown surprisingly few infections, with 147 confirmed cases as of Wednesday evening.

Starting from next week, all schools will be closed. The government has repeatedly urged Russians to stay home and limit all contacts.

Australia is banning incoming passengers who are not citizens, permanent residents or direct family members of residents. Prime minister Scott Morrison said 80 per cent of cases of coronavirus detected in Australia have been people infected overseas or by direct contact with someone who had been infected overseas. Overseas arrivals are currently expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Zealand is closing its border to people who are not citizens or residents from Friday. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she had become increasingly concerned that visitors to New Zealand have not been properly isolating themselves for 14 days as required. There are a few exceptions, including children and partners of residents.

US president Donald Trump invoked the Defence Production Act of 1950 to steer industrial output and overcome shortages of face masks, ventilators and other supplies as hospitals braced for an expected onslaught of cases.

The invocation came as Republican Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida announced that he was the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus. Other members of Congress have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results.

Global total

With almost 219,000 infections and more than 8,900 deaths so far, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with devastating periods such as the second World War and the 1918 Spanish flu.

Italy is on track to surpass China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, a gruesome milestone that is being attributed to the country’s large elderly population, its overwhelmed healthcare system and the delayed imposition of complete lockdown measures across the epicentre, Lombardy.

Italy registered 2,978 deaths on Wednesday after another 475 people died. Given Italy has been averaging more than 350 deaths since March 15th, it is likely to overtake China’s total of 3,249 dead this week.

UN and Italian health authorities have cited a variety of reasons for Italy’s high toll, key among them its large elderly population, who are particularly susceptible to developing serious complications from the virus. – AP/Reuters