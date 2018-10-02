Chinese reporter ejected from Tory conference for heckling and ‘slapping’

China has protested after a reporter from the state broadcaster CCTV was ejected from the UK Conservative Party conference when she heckled loudly during an event attended by Hong Kong democracy activists.

Hong Kong-born Tory party member Enoch Lieu said he was slapped twice by Kong Linlin, who began shouting towards the end of the event in Birmingham and refused to leave when politely requested.

The event was called The Erosion of Freedom, the Rule of Law and Autonomy in Hong Kong and among those on the panel were Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Martin Lee, Benny Tai and Nathan Law.

Also attending were British MP Fiona Bruce and rights campaigner Benedict Rogers.

Video footage posted on Facebook appears to show CCTV reporter Kong Linlin shouting “Hong Kong puppet” and “You have no pride”. Mr Lieu said she had also accused him of being a “traitor” and “a liar” who “wanted to separate China”.

As she was led out, Ms Kong shouted: “Oh, how democratic, the UK! I have rights.”

Birmingham police said a 48-year-old woman was held overnight after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

The Chinese embassy also posted a statement saying Hong Kong’s affairs were China’s domestic business and saying the event organised by the Tories’ human rights committee “boosted the arrogance of the anti-China separatists.”

It also said the Chinese journalist was stopped from doing her job.

“In a country that boasts freedom of speech, it is puzzling that the Chinese journalist should encounter obstruction in such a way and even assault at the fringe event when she simply raised a question and expressed her opinions. This is completely unacceptable,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Human Rights Committee of UK Conservative Party should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs. The organiser of fringe event should apologise to the Chinese people,” it said.

In a separate statement, CCTV said Ms Kong had been blocked and assaulted when she tried to express her opinion, and a spokesperson said it was unacceptable that such an infringement took place in a country that boasts about freedom of speech.

“The organiser of event must apologise to our journalist, and the UK police should protect her legitimate rights,” the spokesperson said.

The role of Chinese journalists overseas, at the state news agency Xinhua and at the international arm of CCTV, called CGTN, has come up for scrutiny of late.

The US Department of Justice has apparently recommended CGTN and Xinhua be forced to register as foreign agents under an act designed to monitor lobbyists working for overseas governments, in line with similar restrictions on the Russian station RT.