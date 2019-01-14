China sentences Canadian to death for drug smuggling

A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian man to death in a drug smuggling case.

The court in Dalian, in northeastern Liaoning province, said it has given Robert Lloyd Schellenberg the death penalty.

The sentence comes after China detained two Canadians in December in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese technology executive.

Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016 on charges of being an accessory to drug smuggling.

But last month an appeals court agreed with prosecutors who said the sentence was too lenient.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau condemned the decision. “It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply [the] death penalty . . . as in this case,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on December 1st at the request of the US, raising tensions between Canada and China. – AP/Reuters