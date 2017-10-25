China’s Xi strengthens his hand with new leadership line-up

China’s ruling Communist Party has unveiled a new seven-man line up of leaders that does not appear to include a successor to Xi Jinping, raising the prospect that the president could be planning to stay in office beyond 2022.

In a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the seven men in dark suits walked out onto a stage in a room where domestic and foreign journalists were waiting.

Mr Xi and premier Li Keqiang were the only two on the politburo standing committee to hold on to their jobs at the pinnacle of power in China.

The other five men appointed to join Mr Xi and Mr Li will be too old for leadership positions after the president finishes his second term.

Mr Xi has now stacked the standing committee and the politburo with his allies, strengthening his hand.

The five new members were Mr Xi’s chief of staff and close ally Li Zhanshu (67) and vice premier Wang Yang (62). Party theorist Wang Huning (62) was also elevated, as was Shanghai party secretary Han Zheng (63).

Also included was personnel chief Zhao Leji (60), who is head of the party’s organisation department which oversees personnel decisions. He replaces Mr Xi’s close colleague Wang Qishan as head of the anti-corruption body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The appointments came after a twice-a-decade meeting of the Communist Party. In his remarks, Mr Xi said that the party would continue to reform.

Reforms

“We will review our experience and build on the good momentum to continue modernising China’s system and capacity for governance, and make determined efforts to comprehensively deepen reform and open China still wider to the world,” Mr Xi said.

Establishing the significance of actions in the party is difficult as decisions are not transparent and tend to be made behind closed doors.

The current system of power transfer was introduced by former supreme leader Deng Xiaoping in 1992, as he tried to shore up stability after the 1989 crackdown on democracy demonstrators.

Communist Party Guangdong party secretary Hu Chunhua, who recently visited Ireland, and Chongqing party boss Chen Miner had been mentioned as possible heirs, but they were not included in the standing committee. Another ally Ding Xuexiang (55) has also been mooted as a possible successor.

Although they are not on the standing committee, they were included in the 25-member politburo, which is one level below, and it is possible they might be promoted in due course.

The week-long congress, the most important date in China’s political calendar, has done much to copper fasten Mr Xi’s grip on power.

In a three-and-a-half hour speech to open the congress last week, Mr Xi outlined a vision for the world’s second biggest economy, a moderately wealthy society free of corruption and pollution, backed by a strong military.

On Tuesday, his theory, “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, was enshrined in the party’s charter, giving him the kind of status not seen since the era of the Great Helmsman, Mao Zedong.