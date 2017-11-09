China can fix North Korea problem ‘easily and quickly’, Trump says

China can bring about a swift and easy resolution to the Korean nuclear crisis, US president Donald Trump said during a state visit to Beijing. He said the Chinese must raise pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons.

“China can fix this problem easily and quickly, and I am calling on China and your great president to hopefully work on it very hard. I know one thing about your president - if he works on it hard, it will happen, there’s no doubt about it,” Mr Trump told a business event in the Great Hall of the People, seated beside his host, president Xi Jinping.

During his five-nation Asian tour, Mr Trump has made resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis a priority, along with trade. He wants China to do more as Pyongyang’s chief economic sponsor and ideological ally.

Beijing says its influence in North Korea is overstated, and it is doing all it can to bring about a peaceful end to the nuclear crisis.

“Time is quickly running out and we must move fast. And hopefully China will act faster and more effectively on this problem than anyone. I’m also calling on Russia to help rein in this potentially very tragic situation,” said Mr Trump.

Mr Xi spoke briefly on the crisis, saying China, he said, would “persist with the goal of denuclearising the Korean peninsula and solving the issue through talks.”

The leaders of the world’s two biggest economies spent the first day of the three-day state visit sightseeing in the Forbidden City and Mr Trump managed to work around China’s ban on Twitter to tweet how much he and his wife Melania had enjoyed themselves.

At the signing event, deals worth over $250 billion (€215 billion) were signed.

‘Good chemistry’

During his remarks after the signing ceremony, Mr Trump hailed his relationship with Mr Xi, and described him as “a very special man”.

“We have had several conversations about our common goals and interests. Beyond that, we talk often. There is a very good chemistry between the two of us, believe me,” the US president said.

Mr Trump then went on to criticise China’s enormous trade surplus with the United States.

“Trade between China and the United States has not been over the last many, many years a very fair one for us. America has a huge annual trade deficit with China. We must immediately address the unfair trade practices that brought this trade deficit,” he said.

“I don’t blame China. After all who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens. I give China great credit. In actuality, I do blame past administrations for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place. We have to fix this because it just doesn’t work. It is just not sustainable,” he said.