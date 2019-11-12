‘Brink of total collapse’: Hong Kong police issue dire warning

Hong Kong police have warned that the city is “on the brink of total collapse”, after a second consecutive day of transport chaos and violence across the city.

A police shooting of a protester on Monday morning unleashed a wave of clashes across the Chinese territory that continued overnight, with police firing tear gas at demonstrators at two universities and in the central business area on Tuesday.

The MTR, the city’s metro network, closed multiple stations and reduced the frequency of trains, forcing some commuters to walk along rail tracks to the next stop. Many schools were also closed across the city.

“Over the past two days, our society has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown as rioters went on a rampage,” Kong Wing-cheung, a senior police superintendent, said in a press conference.

The latest disruption came as the US appealed for calm on both sides following a steep escalation of violence since pro-democracy protests began in June. Demonstrators clashed with police on Monday and a man was set alight by people following scuffles with protesters. A police officer was also suspended after video footage appeared to show him riding his motorbike into a number of protesters.

A total of 128 people were hospitalised after Monday’s clashes. The shot protester and the man who was set alight were both in a critical condition, according to the Hospital Authority.

Morgan Ortagus, a US state department spokeswoman, said Washington was watching the situation with “grave concern”, adding that the polarisation “underscored” the need for dialogue between the government, protesters and other members of the public.

Riot police detained a student during clashes at the Chinese University in Hong Kong. Photograph: Steve Leung/HK01 via AP

“We condemn violence on all sides, extend our sympathies to victims of violence regardless of their political inclinations, and call for all parties – police and protesters – to exercise restraint,” Ms Ortagus said.

‘Extremely selfish’

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, called protesters “extremely selfish” for paralysing transport networks in her weekly press conference on Tuesday. A day earlier, she had branded the demonstrators “enemies of the people”, saying they would never achieve their aims through violence.

Ms Lam confirmed the city planned to hold crucial local elections on November 24th, the first electoral test of public opinion since the anti-government protests began in June, despite the growing violence.

“On the whole, we will try our very best to ensure the election will continue in a safe and orderly manner,” Ms Lam said in her press conference, adding she would consider advice from the election committee.

A record number of pro-democracy candidates are standing and there has been an increase in voter registrations. However, there have been at least eight attacks on pro-democracy political figures and candidates in recent months. Last week, Junius Ho, an outspoken pro-establishment lawmaker, was stabbed while campaigning for a colleague.

“We are quite disappointed the government has not taken any substantial action,” said Alice Mak, a pro-establishment lawmaker, adding that authorities had talked about stopping the violence but the situation remains “messy”.

A newspaper advertisement signed by more than 100 public figures, including the former finance secretary, called on the government to ensure the elections go ahead to prevent any further divisions in society. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019