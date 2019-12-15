Bangladesh: At least 10 people die in factory fire

At least 10 people have died in a fire at a factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, the second such blaze in the area in less than a week.

The fire broke out on Sunday evening in the Luxury Fan Factory in the Gazipur area outside Dhaka.

Ten bodies were recovered after firefighters brought the blaze under control, fire official Mamunur Rashid said.

He said several people were injured but provided no exact figures.

It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the fire began or what caused the blaze.

Such fires, many of them occurring in unregulated factories, are common in Bangladesh, which is a major manufacturing hub.

On Wednesday, a fire in a plastic factory near Dhaka killed at least 15 people. – PA