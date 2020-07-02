Australia to offer safe haven to Hong Kong residents after Beijing crackdown

Australia is preparing to offer safe haven to Hong Kong residents following China’s imposition of a draconian security law on the territory, the government said on Thursday.

Prime minister Scott Morrison said Australia, which has extensive commercial and personal ties with Hong Kong, had already drafted proposals similar to the UK’s offer of a pathway to British citizenship to some Hong Kong residents. He said a decision on the proposals would be made shortly.

If you are “asking are we prepared to step up and provide support, the answer is yes”, Mr Morrison added.

The move by Canberra follows a request last month from London to its partners in the “Five Eyes” intelligence network – Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US – for “burden sharing” if there was an exodus from Hong Kong.

Australia’s willingness to extend safe haven to Hong Kong residents represents Canberra’s latest snub to Beijing, which critics claim is rapidly eroding the autonomy promised to Hong Kong after its handover from the UK to China in 1997.

Sino-Australian relations have fallen to their lowest level in a generation following Canberra’s call for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 and introduction of foreign interference laws directed towards Beijing.

Over the past two months China, which is Australia’s largest trade partner with two-way trade worth A$235 billion (€144 billion) in 2018-19, has fired several diplomatic salvos at Canberra. Beijing has slapped sanctions on its barley and beef exports and issued a travel warning to its own citizens about Australia.

Defence spending

This week, Canberra announced a new defence strategy, which acknowledged that strategic competition in the Asia-Pacific region between the US and China had evolved faster than anticipated. It said it was critical that Australia was able and seen as willing to deploy military power.

According to the new plan, Australia will increase defence spending to A$270 bn over a decade, up from A$200billion that was planned in 2016. It will also acquire long-range strike missiles for the first time.

Mr Morrison did not release details of Canberra’s safe-haven proposals for Hong Kong residents but analysts said an offer of a path to Australian citizenship could prove popular among young people in the territory.

Australia’s last census in 2016 recorded 86,886 Hong Kong-born people in the country, an increase of 15.9 per cent from the 2011 Census.

Ben Bland, a research fellow at Lowy Institute and author of a book on young people and identity in Hong Kong, said Beijing’s intensifying squeeze had prompted more people in the territory to consider exit plans.

“Depending on what Canberra offers in terms of visa access, Australia would be an attractive option for those looking to leave because of the economic opportunities, quality of life and the sizeable Hong Kong community in Australia already,” he said.

However, he pointed out that many Hong Kongers still wanted to stay and continue the struggle in their homeland. Mr Bland added that suggestions by some commentators that an exodus would see a large transfer of wealth from Hong Kong to western democracies were wide of the mark.

“Many of the activists who are most at risk from the national security law are students, young people and others from outside the ranks of Hong Kong’s wealthiest,” said Mr Bland.

A spokeswoman for Winston Peters, New Zealand’s deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, said the country’s cabinet was not considering a safe-haven proposal. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020