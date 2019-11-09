At least two dead and 150 homes destroyed after Australian wildfires

At least two people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia’s drought-stricken east coast.

Officials also said more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

About 1,500 firefighters were battling more than 70 fires across Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, with the most intense in the northeast where flames were fanned by strong winds, Australian rural fire service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Firefighters found a body on Saturday in a burned car near Glen Innes, about 570 kilometres north of Sydney, he said.

A woman who was found on Friday unconscious and with serious burns near Glen Innes had died in hospital, he said.

Another seven people have been reported missing in the vicinity of the same fire.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison warned Australia to expect more bad news from the fire zones.

The annual Australian fire season which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. – AP