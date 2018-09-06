At least nine dead, dozens missing after 6.7 magnitude quake hits Japan

At least nine people have been killed after a powerful earthquake struck Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido onThursday.

Millions of homes have lost power, and 33 other people are missing, after a landslide crushed multiple houses.

The quake, which toppled some small building and cut electricity to all 3 million houses on the island, came just after the largest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years ripped through the southwest, killing 11 and closing Japan’s third busiest airport for several days.

Cars are parked along a road damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture. Photograph: Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images

In Hokkaido, rescue workers were struggling to get to the homes crushed by a mudslide in the towns of Atsuma and Abira after the quake, which struck just after 3am.

Japan’s weather service said it had a preliminary magnitude of 6.7. Hokkaido officials said that three bodies had been recovered from the landslides in Atsuma, and that another was found in Sapporo, Hokkaido’s capital. About 300 people were injured. According to NHK, the public broadcaster, about 1,900 people were evacuated from their homes.

The quake took a huge toll on Hokkaido’s power grid. A nuclear plant in Tomari lost its main power supply, but a backup generator was cooling its spent fuel pools.

Hokkaido Electric Power, the company that operates the plant, said it had not detected any changes in radiation levels around the plant. Hiroshige Seko, Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry, told reporters it would take about a week or more for power to be restored to all homes in Hokkaido.

Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake, are seen in Atsuma town in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

Rail services on the island were shut down because of the power failure. By Thursday afternoon, power had been returned to 338,000 households. Just under 250 hospitals were running on generators. Traffic lights in central Sapporo were back on.

Hokkaido’s governor, Harumi Takahashi, asked for assistance from the military, Japan’s self-defense forces. Yoshihide Suga, chief Cabinet secretary to prime minister Shinzo Abe, said 4,000 troops had been dispatched immediately, and that up to 25,000 could be sent to the island to help with search and cleanup efforts. – New York Times