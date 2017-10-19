At least 43 dead after attack on Afghan military base

The Afghan Taliban stormed a military base in the south of the country on Thursday, killing at least 43 troops, the Afghan defence ministry has said, as the militants claimed they had killed 60.

Of the 60 soldiers manning the base in the province of Kandahar, 43 were killed, nine were wounded and six were missing after the militants attacked in the middle of the night, the ministry said in a statement.

At least 10 Taliban militants were also reportedly killed in the battle, which occurred in Maiwand, a district that neighbours the volatile Helmand province.

The attack will underscore worries about the ability of the Afghan security forces to deal with a relentless insurgency which they have struggled to contain since most foreign troops left the country at the end of 2014.

US president Donald Trump committed to an open-ended military mission in Afghanistan in August, despite criticism that it is no closer to peace despite billions of dollars in aid and nearly 16 years of US and allied operations.

The attack began when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden Humvee armoured vehicle, likely captured from Afghan security forces, into the gate of the base, an army official told Reuters.

That began an hours-long assault by Taliban gunmen, which was interrupted by a second Humvee driving all the way into the base and detonating inside, he said.

The base itself was left in ruins, officials said.

Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the militants had killed at least 60 Afghan soldiers and wounded many.

Insurgency

The Taliban has been waging an insurgency for a decade-and-a-half in an attempt to overthrow the western-backed government in Kabul and re-establish a fundamentalist regime.

The US and its allies maintain thousands of troops across Afghanistan, including in Kandahar, to advise and assist Afghan forces, as well as conduct strikes against suspected militants.

When asked whether US forces provided any support for the besieged Afghan base, a spokesman at the coalition military command in Kabul said: “We can confirm that US forces conducted an air strike during an operation in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, October 19th, under counter-terror authorities.”

On Tuesday, at least 69 people were killed and scores wounded in Taliban attacks on government compounds in Paktia and Ghazni provinces.

Among the dead in those attacks were at least 36 members of the Afghan security forces, including a senior provincial police commander.

Militants were once again attacking a police base in Ghazni on Thursday, but officials did not have information on casualties.

Reuters