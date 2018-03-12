At least 38 dead after plane crashes at Nepal airport
Further 23 people injured and 10 unaccounted for after crash landing
At least 38 people have been killed and 23 were injured when a plane crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport in Nepal.
An official said another 10 people remain unaccounted for.
The plane, a twin-propeller Bombardier Dash 8 flying from Bangladesh, swerved repeatedly before it crashed, landing near the runway.
Clouds of thick, dark smoke could be seen rising above the hilltop airport, which was immediately shut down.
The plane appeared to have caught fire just before it landed and skidded to a stop in a field beside the runway.
–PA