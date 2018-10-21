At least 17 people killed as train derails in Taiwan

At least 17 people have died and 126 have been injured after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan on Sunday.

Government authorities said the accident happened in Yilan County, with several carriages overturning on a coastal railway which is popular among tourists.

“As of 6.30pm there are 17 dead on site and 126 people injured,” the Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement.

Taiwan’s central government said that rescue services were at the scene and that the premier had been notified and was highly concerned over the safety of the travellers.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that more than 30 people were still trapped in the train.

More to follow...