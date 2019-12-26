At least 16 people dead after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone killed at least 16 people and left six others missing in Visayas island in central Philippines before heading out to the sea.

Locally called Ursula, Phanfone unleashed destructive winds and heavy rains that inundated swathes of agricultural and residential areas, authorities said.

More than 58,000 people were evacuated from their homes before the storm, which caused widespread property damage, and more than 15,000 were stranded at ports when ferries were suspended. Scores of flights were cancelled.

Thirteen people died in Western Visayas and three others in the eastern part of the island, including a policeman who was electrocuted when his vehicle hit a toppled electric post, regional disaster agencies said. Several roads remained impassable in Samar and Leyte provinces, reports showed.

State weather bureau Pagasa located the typhoon 235 kilometres northwest of Coron, Palawan province. It packed sustained winds of 120km/ h and gusts up to 150km/h, the weather agency said in its 11am report Thursday. It’s forecast to exit the Philippines on Saturday. – Bloomberg/Reuters