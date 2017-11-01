At least 12 die in India thermal power plant explosion

At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured in an explosion on Wednesday at a thermal power plant in northern India, officials have said.

A pipe carrying ash from burning coal exploded in a newly installed boiler at the power plant in Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh state, Sanjay Khatri, the area’s top administrative officer, said.

The explosion spewed hot ash over workers at the plant.

Police said the death toll is likely to increase because at least a dozen workers suffered severe burns.

The 500MW unit was operating on a trial basis.

Cause unknown

Mr Khatri said the cause of the incident was not immediately known.

It also was not clear how many workers were in the plant at the time.

Witnesses described a massive explosion and thick smoke rising from the plant.

A team of government rescue personnel was sent to the site.

Relatives of affected plant workers gathered outside the main gate of the facility desperately seeking information, police officer Suresh Chandra said.

Industrial incidents are not unusual in India, where safety measures are often flouted. – AP