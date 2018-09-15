At least 12 dead after Typhoon Mangkhut blows through Philippines

At least 12 people have died and others are missing in the northern Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut.

Most of the deaths were due to landslides and the collapse of houses that were pummelled by winds of more than 200km/h and heavy rain. The typhoon has now headed in the direction of Hong Kong and southern China.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino says the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon on Saturday.

Mr Tolentino says that at least two other people are missing and the death toll could climb further once other casualty reports are verified.

He added that about 87,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas and advised not to return home until the danger has passed.

Mangkhut entered the Philippines as a super typhoon in the early hours and ripped over the main island of Luzon. Known locally as Ompong, Typhoon Mangkhut at one point brought gusts of 305km/h before it left the Philippines.

Hong Kong was braced for Mangkhut, with authorities expected to raise the second strongest typhoon signal between on 11pm and 2am (3pm to 5pm Irish time).

Trapped

The Philippine disaster agency said two rescue workers died while trying to free people trapped in a landslide in the mountainous Cordillera region, while police said a body had been found in a river in Manila.

Mauricio Domogan, mayor of the city of Baguio, said three people were killed in landslides and six were missing. It was not clear if the three dead included the rescue workers.

“They didn’t expect it would happen, that’s why they didn’t evacuate. Unfortunately it happened,” he told DZMM radio.

State weather agency PAGASA downgraded its threat level, but warned the danger was far from over, with storm surges and heavy rains that had caused flooding and dozens of landslides across Luzon, home to about half the Philippines’ 105 million people.

“We are asking the people to remain alert and continue taking precautions,” said meteorologist Rene Paciente.

Rapid response teams were prepared to join the air force on search and rescue missions as civil defence teams scoured areas in the path of Mangkhut, which felled trees and pulled down lines of electricity poles.

Signs were seen hanging off shop fronts, sheet metal roofs peeled off and debris was strewn across urban roads.

There was flooding in several provinces and parts of the capital Manila and officials planned to release water from dams, fearing rains could push reservoirs to dangerous levels.

Havoc

Mangkhut had been a category 5 storm for days since wreaking havoc in US Pacific territories of Micronesia before edging towards the Philippines, where it is the 15th and strongest storm this year.

The typhoon’s peak winds were stronger than those of Hurricane Florence in the United States after it piled into the Carolinas, before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Airlines in Hong Kong have cancelled hundreds of flights due to the storm, which is expected to come within 200km of the city on Sunday and wreak havoc on the Asia financial centre and nearby Pearl River Delta.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific said all flights from the city would be cancelled on Sunday.

In the Philippines, some tens of thousands of people were staying in temporary shelters after the mass evacuation of coastal areas following major storm surge warnings. Foreign and local aid groups were distributing supplies.

Power and communications were down in parts of northern Luzon, where some residents in high-risk areas chose to ride out the storm to protect homes from looters.

The Philippines is still haunted by the devastation of Typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in central areas of the country in 2013, most due to huge storm surges.

But disaster officials said the country was now better prepared in terms of evacuating high-risk communities, which had experienced a super typhoon in 2016 and knew what was coming. - Reuters