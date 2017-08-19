14 killed and over 50 injured as train derails in India

A train came off the tracks in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens more as carriages slammed into each other, a local official said.

TV channel CNN News18 put the death toll at 20 in the crash close to Muzaffarnagar, about 130km north of the capital New Delhi. Local residents told the channel that some derailed carriages hit nearby houses.

Train crashes are frequent in India, which has the world’s fourth biggest rail network. Poor investment in past decades in the vast network and rising demand means overcrowded trains are running on creaking infrastructure.

Saturday’s accident is at least the fourth major passenger train derailment this year and the third in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. A crash in November in Uttar Pradesh killed 150 people.

Sanjeev Balyan, a Muzaffarnagar lawmaker, told Reuters at least 14 people had been killed and 58 seriously injured, after a local medical officer had previously put the death toll at 11.

Local television channels showed chaotic scenes at the crash site, with rescuers trying find the injured amid crowds of people gathered around overturned carriages. At least five carriages had come off the tracks.

“We are struggling to pull out injured, and are waiting for gas cutters to arrive. It’s too dark to launch a full fledged search operation, but our teams are trying their best,” said Ajay Pandey, a senior police officer at the site.

The national authorities have sent disaster teams to help.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message on Twitter saying he was pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express, offering condolences to families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

In June, it was reported that a planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India’s rail network was facing delays as the state steel company could not meet demand for new rails.

The network is in the middle of a $130 billion, five-year modernisation. The government launched the additional safety overhaul programme in February to tackle a surge in train accidents in the past two years blamed on defective tracks.

