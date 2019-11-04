Angling Notes: Dublin Angling Initiative continue their good work

Fishing is not all about catching fish. Who said that! Well, it certainly rang true last Tuesday as over 30 youths from six centres within the Dublin region tried in vain to entice a trout to their variety of baits without success.

Groups involved included Killinarden Angling Initiative, WAY project in Wicklow, Sphere 17 in Darndale and Priorswood, Whitechurch Youth Project, Jobstown Action for Youth (JAY project) and James’s Street CBS.

The boys and girls were taking part in their final get-together for this year, at the Angling for All Facility in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, organised by Dublin Angling Initiative. After 15 years of the outing (all of which I have had the privilege to attend) this was the first occasion of a ‘no show’.

Winning Killinarden Youth Initiative Team at Angling For All Facility in Aughrim (from left, front), Sean McGrath, Dean Smith (back), Dara Dixon, Luke Mulcahy with IFI officers (back) Josie Mahon and Rory Keatinge, and Clare Daly.

Perhaps the fact that the lake was stocked only hours before we arrived didn’t help or maybe the sudden drop in temperature kept the fish down. Either way, it didn’t matter a hoot. There were no complaints and everybody had a great time.

All the while a cormorant had the last laugh flapping his wings on a protruding rock. On my walk around the lake chatting to the groups, one young lad, said: “Mister, that bird has eaten four big fish since we arrived.”

Patience is a virtue. Waiting for the ‘big one’. Jamie Powell (15) at Angling For All Facility in Aughrim, Co Wicklow.

I stand corrected. Luke Mulcahy from Killinarden Youth Initiative saved the day with a roach of 8mm, marginally bigger than his worm bait!! At least we now had a winning team.

The two-hour fishing stint passed quickly and it was time to adjourn to the complex centre for the prizegiving. Here, the winning team was presented with the Sean McMorrow Memorial Cup, fishing rods, reels and landing nets, and remaining teams received rods and reels.

Ms Josie Mahon, IFI inspector, said: “I would like to thank all those who came along today, especially my IFI colleagues, the youth leaders and helpers, without whom this special day would not be possible.

Salmon Watch Ireland wward for Galway Bay against Salmon Cages

Salmon Watch Ireland (SWI) has awarded its Salmon Heroes accolade for 2019 to Galway Bay against Salmon Cages. The award was presented at SWI’s annual salmon conference in the Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill.

In making the presentation, Niall Greene, said: “Galway Bay against Salmon Cages is an outstanding example of what a non-governmental organisation can achieve in the cause of salmon conservation.

“They came together to combat the placing of a large open cage salmon farm in Galway Bay. Having successfully accomplished that task they have gone on to become probably the most active group in the country in the campaign for the ending of open cage salmon farming.”

Receiving the award, Billy Smyth, remarked: “Ours has been a long struggle and one which has not ended with BIM’s withdrawal of its plans for its Galway Bay mega-farm. We continue to struggle with the dubious behaviour of existing farms, with over-stocking, diseases and escapes and with the unauthorised accessing of fresh water sources.

“We are adamant that if salmon farming is to have a future in Ireland it can only be through the phasing out of open cages and the transfer of all farming activity to land-based facilities.”

Richards claims the honours at Fermoy

Mixed weather and river conditions led to a very close competition at the Fermoy Coarse Angling Association Autumn Festival on the River Blackwater, recently.

Congratulations to Neil Richards of Swindon who won with 40lb 12oz with just 1lb 8oz between the top four. Runner-up was Nigel Hirst with 40lb 6oz, third Mark Johnson 39lb 10oz and fourth Ian Dawson 39lb 4oz.

Methods included pole, whip and running line with toppers and big stick floats. A number of anglers brought their partners along to enjoy the great hospitality throughout the week.

As members of the National Coarse Fishing Federation, Fermoy CAA would like to thank all those who support the festivals, sponsors and partners and look forward to next year’s events.

Dates for the diary: The Spring Festival from 18th May to 22nd May and Autumn Festival from 5th October to 9th October, 2020.

Memorable catch for Sweeney

Young Darren Sweeney from Macroom, Co Cork recently caught the fish-of-a-lifetime while fishing at Adaire Springs, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. His fish weighed 11lb 1oz and caught on the fly with help from his teacher, Dinger Murphy.

