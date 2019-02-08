Aid for Venezuela arrives at border despite Maduro’s objections

Trucks carrying US humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela arrived at the Colombian border, where opposition leaders vowed to bring them into their troubled nation despite objections from president Nicolas Maduro.

Two semi-trailers loaded with boxed emergency food and medicine rolled into the Colombian border city of Cucúta, which is just across the river from Venezuela, on Thursday.

The focus of Venezuela’s political fight now hinges on whether Mr Maduro will allow the aid to enter the country, a move anticipated in coming days.

Mr Maduro denies a humanitarian crisis exists and says Venezuela is not a country of beggars.

The Venezuelan military has barricaded a bridge between the two nations with a tanker and two cargo trailers in an apparent attempt to block the aid.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who requested the international assistance, said it was necessary in a country troubled by shortages of food and medicines.

Mr Guaido, who has the backing of some 40 countries, including the United States, is seeking to oust Mr Maduro following a 2018 election that many have denounced as a sham.

Long-time allies Russia and China and several other countries continue to support Mr Maduro.

About a dozen human rights activists stood at the gated entrance to the Tienditas International Bridge on Colombia’s side, demanding Mr Maduro allow the emergency aid to cross into Venezuela.

They waved flags while Colombian police trucks carrying armed officers and other authorities drove by throughout the day.

Also on Thursday, a coalition of European and Latin American nations called on Venezuela to hold free and transparent elections to peacefully resolve its crisis.

A majority of 14 countries in the “International Contact Group” urged Venezuela to return to the rule of law and respect its constitutional institutions — starting with the democratically elected National Assembly.

Spain, Italy, Portugal were among European nations signing the declaration with Uruguay, Ecuador and Costa Rica. Mexico and Bolivia participated but did not sign.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the coalition did not intend to impose a solution but was focused on finding answers to avoid violence or foreign intervention in Venezuela. – PA