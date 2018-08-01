Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party wins majority in parliament

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has won the majority seats in parliament, results from the electoral commission showed on Wednesday.

The report comes a day after the opposition accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) of deliberately delaying results in Zanu-PF’s favour.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC).

Another 58 seats are yet to be declared.

The commission said it will announce the results of the presidential race, pitting Mr Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, after all the votes have come in.

Zimbabwe’s government increased security on the streets of Harare on Tuesday after tensions rose in the capital in the wake of the MDC’s claims the general election was being rigged.

Although millions of Zimbabweans voted peacefully in Monday’s historic election, the situation began to deteriorate within 24 hours because of the

commission’s refusal to release preliminary presidential results.

In response, the MDC publicly declared that its own parallel count showed that Mr Chamisa had easily beaten Mr Mnangagwa.

The move by the MDC Alliance, which comprises five opposition parties, prompted hundreds of its supporters to start wildly celebrating their side’s victory outside its headquarters in Zimbabwe’s capital.

During a press conference to announce its victory and outline the rigging concerns, the MDC Alliance’s Tendai Biti said: “The results show beyond reasonable doubt that we have won the election and that the next president of Zimbabwe is Nelson Chamisa”.

Mr Biti also claimed that the vice-president - retired General Constantino Chiwenga - who led the military takeover that forced former president Robert

Mugabe to resign last November, had issued a directive for the assassination of Mr Chamisa and himself.

Both Mr Mnangagwa - who was installed as Zimbabwe’s interim president after Mr Mugabe’s resignation - and Mr Chamisa had said earlier on Tuesday that they were optimistic about the outcome of Monday’s election.