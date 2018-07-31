Zimbabwe opposition MDC may look to force release of vote results

Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party is preparing a court application to force the election commission to release results from Monday’s national ballot, a senior MDC official said on Tuesday.

Tendai Biti, a former minister for finance , said some election results that were supposed to be posted outside voting stations were not available.

The election, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last November, is a two-horse race between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF. Mr Biti said it was clear Mr Chamisa had won. No official results have been released.

In what may be an ominous sign of political turmoil to come, the two frontrunners in Zimbabwe’s race for the presidency both appear confident that voters have chosen them to lead the country following Monday’s historic general election.

Mr Chamisa claimed he is “winning resoundingly” in the counting process that is under way after the first national election in the southern African country since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted from power in November.

The counting process got under way at 7pm local time yesterday after millions of Zimbabweans cast their ballots at 10,000 polling stations across the country, and pictures of the vote tallies posted up outside the stations began to appear on social media shortly before midnight.

In most cases it appeared Mr Chamisa received the majority of the votes cast in the presidential ballot.

“Winning resoundingly . . . We’ve done exceedingly well,” said Mr Chamisa, after the landmark vote. “We are ready to form the next government.”

However, early on Tuesday morning Mr Mnangagwa also seemed confident that he was doing very well.

“I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive! Waiting patiently for official results as per the constitution,” he said.

Every general election that has taken place in Zimbabwe since 2002 has been disputed by the main opposition party, which has said the poll was rigged. In the 2005 and 2008 polls the stand-off led to widespread violence that left hundreds of people dead.

Hundreds of foreign election observers were invited to monitor this year’s election from start to finish. But they are only expected to give preliminary findings on whether the vote has been free, fair and credible on Wednesday.

There were 5.6 million voters registered to vote on Monday, and that night officials said the turnout was in the region of 70 per cent, which was much higher than in the 2013 poll. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said the official election results are expected by Thursday.

The MDC Alliance has warned it will take to the streets in mass protest if it suspects the election has been rigged in favour of Zanu-PF. Mr Chamisa warned of “a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate” urban voters through “unnecessary delays”.

International observers offered varying impressions of the election, but they all noted it had been peaceful.

Elmar Brok, the EU’s chief observer, said the voting had been “very smooth” in some cases and “totally disorganised” in others. Other observer missions said they had seen “nothing abnormal and nothing to question the poll’s credibility”. – Additional reporting Reuters