WHO chief ‘rethinking’ Robert Mugabe’s appointment

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is reportedly rethinking a plan to appoint Zimbabwe’s president Robert Mugabe as a “goodwill ambassador”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s decision to name Mr Mugabe provoked outrage from medical professionals, rights groups, opposition leaders and others who took to social media to call it an “insult” and “a sick joke.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris described the appointment as offensive and bizarre. He aid that Mugabe’s appointment distracts from WHO’s very important work programme

Mr Mugabe, the 93-year-old African leader, who has long faced US sanctions over his government’s human rights violations, received the title in Montevideo, Uruguay, this past week from Mr Tedros.

Mr Tedros said he was “honoured” to be joined by Mr Mugabe, who could use the role “to influence his peers in his region” when it came to fighting noncommunicable diseases in Africa.

For more @hrw work on Zimbabwe and Mugabe’s brutal unfitness for @WHO Goodwill Ambassador role see https://t.co/EtEovNHVR7 https://t.co/WHDBJVwXF7 — Iain Levine (@iainlevine) October 21, 2017

.@WHO appointment of Robert Mugabe as a "Goodwill Ambassador" is offensive, bizarre & distracts from its very important work programme — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 21, 2017

The WHO leader was speaking at a global conference that ran from Wednesday to Friday.

He also lauded Zimbabwe as “a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the center of its policies to provide health care to all.”

The role of goodwill ambassador is largely symbolic, but rights groups were scathing in their reaction to the symbolism of giving it to a man whose leadership, they say, has led to the collapse of its health service and major rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

Iain Levine, program director at Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter, “Given Mugabe’s appalling human rights record, calling him a goodwill ambassador for anything embarrasses WHO and Doctor Tedros.”

The NCD Alliance, which works with the WHO and other global groups to battle noncommunicable diseases, released a statement signed by 27 other health organizations - including the World Heart Federation, Action Against Smoking and Cancer Research UK “expressing “shock” at the appointment.

“Members of the NCD civil society movement present at the conference are shocked and deeply concerned to hear of this appointment, given president Mugabe’s long track record of human rights violations and undermining the dignity of human beings,” the statement said.

The State Department and the British government also reacted negatively. There was no immediate comment from Mr Mugabe or his government.