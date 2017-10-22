WHO cancels Robert Mugabe goodwill ambassador role

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been removed as a World Health Organisation goodwill ambassador after his appointment was greeted with outrage among donors and rights groups.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made the appointment at a high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Uruguay on Wednesday, said in a statement on Sunday he had listened to those expressing concerns.

“Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of H.E. President Robert Mugabe as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for NCDs in Africa. As a result I have decided to rescind the appointment,” Mr Tedros said in a statement on his Twitter account

Minister for Health Simon Harris had described the appointment as offensive and bizarre. He said Mr Mugabe’s appointment would distract from WHO’s very important work programme.

Mr Mugabe, the 93-year-old African leader, who has long faced US sanctions over his government’s human rights violations, received the title in Montevideo, Uruguay from Mr Tedros.

When he made the appointment Mr Tedros had lauded Zimbabwe as “a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all.”

The role of goodwill ambassador is largely symbolic, but rights groups were scathing in their reaction to the symbolism of giving it to a man whose leadership, they say, has led to the collapse of its health service and major rights abuses in Zimbabwe.