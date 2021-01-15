Uganda election: Longtime president leading in early results

Uganda’s electoral commission has said the country’s president Yoweri Museveni is leading in Thursday’s election with results in from 29 per cent of polling stations, receiving 63 per cent of ballots while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine has 28 per cent.

Mr Wine, a popular singer-turned-legislator half the president’s age, alleges that the vote in the east African country was rigged.

The electoral commission said the burden is on him to prove it, and he said he would provide evidence of pre-ticked ballots and other irregularities once internet access is restored.

“We secured a comfortable victory,” he told reporters. “I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far.”

Musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, speaks during a press conference at his home in Magere, Uganda, on Friday. Photograph: Sumy Sadruni/AFP via Getty Images

The largely peaceful vote followed a violent campaign period in which Mr Wine was arrested multiple times on various charges, but never convicted, and saw dozens of his party members detained. He has said he feared for his life.

There was a heavy police presence near his home on Friday.

Final results are expected by Saturday evening.

The electoral commission said Mr Museveni had 1.8 million votes so far while Wine had more than 820,000. It noted three million votes so far, or 16 per cent of registered voters.

Internet access remained cut in Uganda after the government ordered it on Wednesday evening, but the electoral commission said it will have no effect on the process.

The vote’s generational clash has been widely watched in many African countries where booming youthful populations express frustration with long-time leaders amid the stresses of high unemployment and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Museveni has led Uganda since 1986 and still has support among some in Uganda for bringing stability to the country.

A long-time US security ally, he once criticised African leaders who refused to step aside but has since overseen the removal of term limits and an age limit on the presidency. – PA