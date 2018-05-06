Tutankhamun’s chamber ‘has no hidden rooms’

Radar scans have proved conclusively that Tutankhamun’s burial chamber has no hidden rooms, according to Egypt’s antiquities ministry.

Extensive studies by an Italian team using ground-penetrating radar showed there were no hidden, man-made blocking walls in the tomb, as had been suspected, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Previous scans by Japanese and American scientists proved inconclusive, he added.

In 2015, British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves proposed, after analysis of high-definition laser scans, that Queen Nefertiti’s tomb could be concealed behind wall paintings in the famed boy king’s burial chamber. – PA